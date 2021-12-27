Ranking the 10 greatest forwards in 2021

The year 2021 has seen quite a few ups and downs in the football world. With plenty of matches being played the entire year, we have also witnessed some amazing performances.

Goals have come in galore throughout the year and a lot of credit goes to the attacking players. Courtesy of some delightful forward play, football has been a savior in the difficult times which has involved the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Top-quality attackers have given wonderful performances in 2021

Despite the congested schedule and so much at stake, some of the attacking players have lived up to their expectations and even at times surpassed them. It is only fair that these players rightfully get the appreciation they deserve. On that note, let's take a look at the best forwards in 2021.

Honorable mention: Gerard Moreno

#10 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The England captain might not be in the best of form this season but he did have quite an impressive first half of 2021. Harry Kane has been a consistent goal-scorer in the Premier League and was the rightful winner of the Golden Boot last season.

Having scored 23 goals in the league last season, the English striker was amazing to watch for Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Kane scored four goals in Euro 2020, playing an important role in helping England reach the final of the tournament. It is only about time before the Spurs superstar returns to form and is amongst the goals in 2022.

#9 Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan & Chelsea)

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Romelu Lukaku is back with Chelsea, marking his return to the Premier League in the summer of 2021. His return came after an impressive and successful spell with Inter Milan in Serie A.

The Belgian was a massive player for the Italian giants as he helped them win the league after a gap of 11 years. Romelu Lukaku scored 24 goals in the 2020-21 season in just 36 Serie A appearances.

The left-footed striker did quite well at Euro 2020, scoring four goals for Belgium. His form at Chelsea, although it hasn't been the same, will not take time to pick up once Lukaku is fully fit and gets going.

#8 Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)

ACF Fiorentina v SS Lazio - Serie A

The young Serbian has done amazingly well while playing for Fiorentina. Having scored 21 goals in Serie A last season, Dusan Vlahovic came into the new season with a lot of confidence.

The 21-year-old boasts a sweet left foot, height, strong physique and superb goal-scoring abilities. He has been a delight to watch in the 2021-22 campaign.

Vlahovic has already scored 16 goals in just 19 appearances in Serie A this season. There are surely a lot more to come from him for the remainder of the season. It is only about time that the Serbian striker earns a move to one of Europe's top clubs.

