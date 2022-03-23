Ranking the 10 highest-paid players at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are home to some of the most respected and highly-rated footballers in the world. Since the Qatari takeover over a decade back, the Parisians have spent millions trying to win the elusive Champions League trophy. Unfortunately, their attempts have not borne fruit yet.

Today, we will take a quick look at how much the Qatar-backed club spend on their superstars on a monthly basis. Here are the 10 players who earn the most at PSG.

Note - All figures are taken from Transfermarkt.

#10 Georginio Wijnaldum – €916,000

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Following an impressive five-season spell at Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum joined PSG on a free transfer last summer. The Dutchman was expected to add dynamism to the Parisians’ midfield, but has not yet lived up to the billing.

Lauren Pattison✨ @laurenpat96



“If it’s possible, I would love to come back. The feeling I have, the feeling my family has with this club, is only good things. I will be a Liverpool supporter for life.”



@GWijnaldum @LFC

#YNWA #LFC 🗣️Gini Wijnaldum on LFC return:“If it’s possible, I would love to come back. The feeling I have, the feeling my family has with this club, is only good things. I will be a Liverpool supporter for life.” 🗣️Gini Wijnaldum on LFC return: “If it’s possible, I would love to come back. The feeling I have, the feeling my family has with this club, is only good things. I will be a Liverpool supporter for life.” @GWijnaldum @LFC #YNWA #LFC https://t.co/o9nbUxrxPW

With a monthly salary of €916000, he is the second-highest paid midfielder at the club. His current contract runs until June 2024. But given his performances this season, we won’t be surprised if he leaves Paris in 2022 itself (via The Sun).

#9 Gianluigi Donnarumma – €916,000

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Gianluigi Donnarumma also joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in the summer of 2021 from AC Milan. The Italian goalkeeper has been solid at the back for PSG, producing numerous good saves over the course of the campaign.

GFS Sports @gfs_sports Arrigo Sacchi: "Donnarumma was wrong to choose money." I told his parents he had to stay in Milan, not out of gratitude but because it was the perfect place to continue growing up. PSG have no plan, money is not enough to win." Arrigo Sacchi: "Donnarumma was wrong to choose money." I told his parents he had to stay in Milan, not out of gratitude but because it was the perfect place to continue growing up. PSG have no plan, money is not enough to win." https://t.co/VwDOA4ZdVb

Donnarumma did concede three goals in the Champions League Round of 16 second-leg against Real Madrid, the first of which was a result of his poor decision-making.

Despite that subpar outing, calling him a failure, however, would be pushing it too far. We believe he is one of the few Parisian stars who justify their billing completely.

#8 Angel Di Maria – €950,000

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

One of the most underpaid players at Paris Saint-Germain, Angel Di Maria makes €950,000 per month in the French capital. The forward has served the club diligently since his €63million transfer from Manchester United in 2015.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG have decided NOT to exercise their option to extend Ángel Di María's contract by a further year. He is expected to leave the club this summer.



The French club have already started discussions with Ousmane Dembélé's agent.



(Source: PSG have decided NOT to exercise their option to extend Ángel Di María's contract by a further year. He is expected to leave the club this summer.The French club have already started discussions with Ousmane Dembélé's agent.(Source: @Tanziloic 🚨 PSG have decided NOT to exercise their option to extend Ángel Di María's contract by a further year. He is expected to leave the club this summer. 🇦🇷The French club have already started discussions with Ousmane Dembélé's agent. 🇫🇷(Source: @Tanziloic) https://t.co/hJEpedbnqc

Over the last seven seasons, the Argentine has featured in 289 games registering 91 goals and 115 assists, emerging as one of PSG’s best performers.

His current contract with the club runs out this summer and the club are unlikely to offer the 34-year-old a new deal (via Fabrizio Romano).

#7 Keylor Navas – €1.08 million

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Costa Rican hero Keylor Navas moved to the French capital in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of €15million from Real Madrid.

Having won three consecutive Champions League trophies with Los Blancos, the goalkeeper was expected to produce clutch performances for Les Parisiens at the European tournament.

He helped the club to their first-ever Champions League final appearance in his debut season itself, but the French giants lost to Bayern Munich in the summit clash.

mätze @maetzeee I dont care what you think, but Keylor Navas is the most underrated goalkeeper in the history of football. I dont care what you think, but Keylor Navas is the most underrated goalkeeper in the history of football. https://t.co/wrEu0Hp1aX

Navas, who earns €1.08million per month in Paris, currently plays second fiddle to Donnarumma. His contract with the club from the French capital runs out in June 2024.

#6 Achraf Hakimi – €1.08 million

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Lauded as one of the finest right-backs in the world, Achraf Hakimi moved to Paris from Inter Milan in the summer of 2021.

The Morocco international has been sensational ever since his €66.5million move, constantly troubling the opposition with his creativity and pace.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live Hakimi is freaking out. He wants to leave PSG, he's fed up. Even the South American players do not speak to him anymore. #Transfers Hakimi is freaking out. He wants to leave PSG, he's fed up. Even the South American players do not speak to him anymore. @DanielRiolo 🚨🚨 Hakimi is freaking out. He wants to leave PSG, he's fed up. Even the South American players do not speak to him anymore. @DanielRiolo #Transfers 🇲🇦

At only 23 years of age, Hakimi already earns €1.08 a month at PSG, making him the second-highest paid defender at the club.

Considered a part of PSG's future, Hakimi’s current contract with the club runs out in June 2026.

#5 Marco Verratti – €1.20 million

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

The highest-paid midfielder at the club, Marco Verratti was one of the first players PSG signed after the Qatari takeover. The Parisian outfit paid only €12million to rope in the Italian from Pescara and have certainly got their money’s worth.

Verratti is the heart and soul of PSG’s midfield. Without him, they often struggle to dominate proceedings in the middle of the park and create clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

Bosancheros 🇧🇦 @MuharemPSG Marco Verratti is the best transfer in the history of PSG, paid only 12 million euros. Marco Verratti is the best transfer in the history of PSG, paid only 12 million euros. https://t.co/md6BGcdOiR

Over the last decade, Verratti has won seven Ligue 1 titles, six French Cups, and six French Ligue Cups amongst other honors. The Euro winner, who currently earns €1.20 million per month at PSG, has a contract until June 2024.

#4 Marquinhos – €1.20 million

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos is currently the highest-paid defender at Paris Saint-Germain as well as in Ligue 1.

Since joining from Roma for €31.4million in 2014, Marquinhos has been ever-present in PSG’s starting XI. Having learned the ropes from compatriot Thiago Silva, the 27-year-old is now the club’s undisputed leader.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Rio Ferdinand: "I would sign Marquinhos and the Uruguayan from Barcelona [Ronald Aráujo] if I were in Manchester United board." Rio Ferdinand: "I would sign Marquinhos and the Uruguayan from Barcelona [Ronald Aráujo] if I were in Manchester United board." https://t.co/3XCsENEeZ7

The defender takes home €1.20million every month and has a contract with the club until June 2024.

Given the quality he possesses, we won’t be surprised if the Parisians offer him an improved contract sooner rather than later.

#3 Kylian Mbappe – €2.20 million

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Since joining on loan from Monaco in 2017, no player has scored more goals (158 goals) for PSG than Kylian Mbappe. Following his successful loan spell in Paris, the club activated his €145million purchase clause in 2018 to make his stay permanent.

Despite carrying the burden of a ridiculously high price tag, Mbappe has never looked overwhelmed, regularly popping up with goals and assists.

Kylian Mbappé @TheSoccerBoys4 Kylian Mbappé beautiful skills and goals Kylian Mbappé beautiful skills and goals 🎥⚽🔥 https://t.co/MghvSLIlJZ

The 23-year-old is an invaluable part of the squad, which is why the Parisians are quite eager to keep him, according to Marca. Unfortunately, Mbappe, who earns €2.20million per month, is yet to agree on an extension and is expected to leave for free when his contract runs out this summer.

Real Madrid are believed to be his preferred destination, with BeSoccer claiming that Paris have accepted the fact that they won't be able to keep Mbappe in the French capital beyond this season.

#2 Lionel Messi – €3.38 million

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi shockingly left Barcelona as a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season, with PSG making him their marquee signing.

The Parisians offered Messi a two-year contract with a monthly salary of €3.38million. Unfortunately, they are yet to witness the Argentine at his best.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi loving life in Argentina training Messi loving life in Argentina training 😄 https://t.co/l2Ej9ZxYo6

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner cut a frustrating figure in the Champions League Round of 16 defeat to Real Madrid.

He has been rather poor in front of goal in Ligue 1, scoring only twice in 18 appearances.

#1 Neymar – €4.08 million

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Neymar is by far the highest-paid player at PSG and Ligue 1.

The Brazilian superstar takes home a whopping €4.08million every month, earning a little over €1million every single week.

La Senyera @LaSenyera 🗣️ French journalist Daniel Riolo: "Neymar hardly trains anymore. He reaches the limit of becoming drunk." 🗣️ French journalist Daniel Riolo: "Neymar hardly trains anymore. He reaches the limit of becoming drunk." https://t.co/hBwXbcqtBl

Paris Saint-Germain paid €222million to bring him to the French capital from Barcelona in 2017 but have not gotten their money’s worth yet. The 30-year-old has scored only two Champions League knock-out round goals since the 2017-18 campaign, which is rather poor for a player of his caliber.

Like his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, Neymar, too, was booed by PSG supporters in the aftermath of their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

The left-winger still has over three years left on his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

