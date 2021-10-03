Ranking the 10 most influential figures in world football currently 

In today's world, football is not just a game, played with twenty-two players, four officials, and two angrily gesticulating managers. Today's game is often played with delicate, not-so-subtle touches of power and influence, much of which has evolved world football for better or worse.

The world has seen the emergence of truly influential figures: some may command a massive and dedicated social media following, others are activists who have built up widespread support for a worthy cause. Irrespective of the part these individuals play in football, their presence can cause a social media meltdown or even negatively affect the market value of the world's largest beverage company.

It's not often that the athletes themselves can garner such influence. In fact, there are only five footballers on this list. The other influential candidates on this list are massive behind the scenes, pulling major strings, and capable of making highly controversial decisions that can take the footballing world by storm.

So, let's take a look at ten of the most influential figures in world football, starting with Megan Rapinoe who is largely popular for both her skill on the pitch and her activism everywhere else.

#10 Megan Rapinoe | USWNT, activist

Megan Rapinoe with a bronze medal at the Japen Olympics

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup broke viewership records as over 1 billion people globally tuned in to watch the games. The final between the US and the Netherlands saw over 82 million people tune in; another record for women's football.

This massive viewership, as well as the USA's eventual win, quickly catapulted Megan Rapinoe and her teammates into the limelight worldwide. Rapinoe notably won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards, having scored 6 goals in just 428 minutes played.

These successes saw Rapinoe, already quite popular in her home country, bring international attention to her activism. Her outspoken views - and lawsuits - against gender discrimination and unequal pay in the US have gained attention from international viewers as well.

#9 Mohamed Salah | Liverpool

FC Porto vs Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Mohamed Salah's emergence in 2018 as one of the best players to ever play for Liverpool took the Premier League by storm. By next season, Liverpool had won the Champions League, essentially sealing Salah's status as an Anfield legend. Soon after, the Reds took home the English Premier League title in record-breaking style, and once again, Mohamed Salah was at the helm of goalscoring affairs.

Although his goals capture the headlines, it is his goal celebration - performing the sujud - that has become a notable influence across the UK and the world at large. According to a study by the American Political Science Review, Salah's transfer to Liverpool reduced hate crimes in the city by 16%!

His philanthropic work in his home country of Egypt has also resulted in much adoration of the star across Africa. Salah has notably helped over 450 families with a monthly allowance, while giving the Egyptian government a cash boost during an economic crisis.

