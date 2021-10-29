Ranking the 10 managers with the most league points in the 21st century

Since the turn of the century, there have been many world-class managers who have graced the game. Many have won league titles in multiple countries, with a few also winning the Champions League with different clubs.

With the evolution of the game, managers get synonymous with specific playing styles or preferences. Nevertheless, as long as the ends justify the means, club hierarchies and fans are happy if their managers are successful (read: win major trophies).

On that note, here's a look at ten managers with the most league points in the 21st century.

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt.

#10 Manuel Pellegrini - 954 (550 games)

Manuel Pellegrini is one of the most successful managers of this century.

Manuel Pellegrini is one of the longest-serving active managers in the game at the moment.

The Chilean started his managerial career in his native Chile before landing his first stint in Europe when he was appointed the boss of Villarreal in 2004. Pellegrini enjoyed a successful tenure at the club, who finished in the top seven in each of his five seasons in charge.

That caught the attention of Real Madrid, who snapped him up in the summer of 2009. With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Xabi Alonso, Pellegrini's men racked up 31 wins and 96 points. Incredibly, that wasn't enough to win the La Liga title, as Barcelona scored three more points than Madrid.

After three middling seasons in Malaga, Pellegri arrived at Manchester City in 2013, and immediately delivered the Premier League title. The Chilean stayed three years at the Etihad.

Following subsequent stints at Hebei China Provence and West Ham United, Pellegrini currently manages Real Betis, whom he once played for.

#9 Claudio Ranieiri - 998 (593 games)

Claudio Ranieiri won the first league title of his career with Leicester City.

Claudio Ranieiri is known as the Tinkerman for his penchant to change his lineups. Like Pellegrini, Ranieri has had a managerial career spanning more than three decades.

After managing various teams across tiers in Italy, Ranieiri arrived in Spain, where he managed Valencia and Atletico Madrid. The Italian then moved to Chelsea in 2000, where he enjoyed a decent stint.

Rainieiri signed the likes of Frank Lampard and William Gallas, among others. With Roman Abramovic taking over Chelsea in 2003, the Italian had a large fund to bring in reinforcements.

He subsequently took the Blues to their best league finish (second) in the Premier League era. But Rainieri was roundly criticized for his questionable tactics and substitutions that led to Chelsea's Champions League exit in the semis. Soon he was relieved of his job.

After subsequent spells with the likes of Valencia, Juventus, Roma and Monaco, Ranieri was back in the Premier League with Leicester City in 2015, Against all odds, the Italian delivered an improbable league triumph - the first of his managerial career.

Ranierei controversially faced the boot the following season as Leicester hovered above the relegation zone. The Italian had further stints with the likes of Nantes, Fulham and AS Roma before arriving at Watford City this summer.

#8 Claude Puel - 1008 (705 games)

Claude Puel has had a decent managerial stint.

Claude Puel has been in management for over two decades. The Frenchman has managed mostly in Ligue 1, except for a short three-year stint in the Premier League.

Making a dream managerial debut, Puel led Monaco to the 1999-00 Ligue 1 title in his first full season. In the process, he became one of a handful of men to win league titles as a player and manager with the same club in the French top flight.

However, the 60-year-old has had fairly middling stints in his subsequent managerial assignments with the likes of Lyon, Lille and Nice. Puel also took charge of Premier League clubs Southampton and Leicester City, but struggled to make a mark.

Now with Saint-Etienne, Puel is on the verge of facing the sack after winless Les Verts find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table after 11 games.

Considering his middling managerial exploits, it remains to be seen where Puel lands up at if he leaves the fallen giants of French football.

#7 Rafael Benitez - 1013 (572 games)

Rafael Benitez has an enviable managerial resume.

Rafael Benitez is one of the legendary managers who is still active in the game. After starting his managerial career with Real Madrid B almost three decades ago, the Spaniard managed a host of teams in his native Spain.

Benitez arrived at Liverpool in 2004, and had a fairly successful stint. Though he did not win a league title with the Reds, Benitez took Liverpool to two Champions League finals, winning one.

The Spaniard had subsequent stints with the likes of Inter Milan, Napoli, Real Madrid and Newcastle, with mixed results. Benitez was appointed Everton manager this summer, making him the first man in almost 130 years to manage both Liverpool and Everton.

Under Benitez, Everton have won four of their opening nine games this season to stand eighth in the Premier League table.

The 2005 UEFA Champions League winner has won a host of titles in domestic and European cup competitions. But his only two league triumphs came with Valencia in the early 2000s.

