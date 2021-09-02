Ranking the top 10 Premier League clubs with the highest net spends this summer (2021)

The Premier League witnessed a massive transfer window this summer. Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, EPL clubs still managed to cough out approximately £1.1 billion, making it one of the biggest transfer windows of the decade.

Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the headlines with his return to Manchester United, but it was Jack Grealish's £100 million transfer to Manchester City that commanded the highest fee. Romelu Lukaku's switch to Chelsea isn't far behind as the Blues had to pay a massive £97.5 million to convince Inter Milan into parting ways with the striker.

That said, with the transfer window having shut on Monday, now is the time for Premier League clubs to reflect on the summer and account for their spendings. In line with that, we rank the 10 Premier League clubs with the highest net spends this summer.

10. Newcastle United - £26.46 million net spend

Joe Willock was Newcastle's only major addition this summer

Newcastle United completed just one permanent transfer this summer, snapping up Joe Willock from Arsenal in a £25 milliion deal - but that was enough to place them among the top 10 Premier League clubs with the highest net spends during the transfer window.

The likes of Christian Atsu, Yoshinori Muto, Jake Turner and Andy Longstaff all left the club on loan while Andy Carroll and Henri Saivet were released. The Magpies concluded their summer transfer business with a net spend of £26.46 million.

9. Tottenham Hostpur - £30.78 million net spend

Harry Kane remains with Tottenham Hotspur desite strong exit links this summer

Tottenham Hotspur could've recorded the highest income from the transfer market in the Premier League this summer if they had allowed Harry Kane to join Manchester City for a reported £150 million.

However, they blocked the transfer in order to keep their squad competitive and that has turned out to be a great decision. Spurs have been the most brilliant team in the Premier League so far this season, having won all three of their games in the division.

The likes of Pepe Sarr, Bryan Gil and Emerson Royal were signed to strengthen the squad, with Pierluigi Collini and Christian Romero also switching to White Hart Lane on loan from Atalanta. Tottenham also raised some revenue from the sale of Juan Foyth, Toby Alderwiereld, Moussa Sissoko and Joe Hart, closing the transfer window with a net spend of £30.78 million.

8. Brentford - £34.38 million net spend

Brentford pulled off a major upset by defeating Arsenal in the Premier League recently

Brentford were recently promoted to the Premier League but they managed to rank among the top spenders in the division this summer, which sends a big message to rivals that they are here to stay.

Kristoffer Ajer, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart Harris and Yoane Wissa all switched to Brentford Community Stadium. SD Huesca's Alvaro Fernandez also arrived on loan while Mads Bidstrup was promoted from the B team to the senior team.

The Bees didn't make any sales this summer. Their net spend totalled £34.38 million and it seems they're walking a promising path, having bagged five points from three Premier League games so far this season, despite facing teams like Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

