Ranking 2 best and 3 worst performers for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League 2021-22

Jurgen Klopp’s in-form Liverpool side made the trip to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur on matchday 18 of the Premier League. With Manchester City securing a 4-0 win over Newcastle United earlier in the day, the Reds needed a win to stay hot on their heels.

Unfortunately, a flurry of missed opportunities and some spirited play from Spurs denied them the opportunity to keep the pressure on the defending champions.

As Liverpool looked to work their way into the Tottenham box through patient build-up play, the hosts banked on quick counter-attacks. After squandering one decent chance, it was Spurs skipper Harry Kane who put the London side ahead. Dele Alli and Son Heung-min squandered a couple of great chances in the next few minutes and were duly punished by Liverpool.

The Reds equalized 10 minutes before the first half, with Diogo Jota converting expertly from Andrew Robertson’s cross. The two teams continued to offer each other possession in the second half and kept missing decent opportunities. Robertson, who set up Liverpool’s first goal, once again popped up with a decisive touch, this time turning the ball in himself.

Spurs, however, did not let their intensity drop and restored parity after only five minutes through Son. Robertson then controversially saw a straight red in the 77th minute, forcing Liverpool to play with 10 men for the remainder of the match.

It was a mixed bag for Liverpool on Sunday, with some players underperforming while others lived up to the billing.

Here are two of the best and three worst performers for Liverpool in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday:

Worst: Tyler Morton

Had it not been Tyler Morton’s first Premier League outing, he would have been higher on the list. The Liverpool Under-23 player operated as a right-central midfielder and tried his best to carry the ball forward.

However, he had a hard time adjusting to the pace of the game and provided little to no penetration.

KonateLad @KingKonateLad Great experience for @tylermorton02 today, but he appeared to be nervous on the ball with many heavy touches. However, his first of many starts and he can only get better. Great experience for @tylermorton02 today, but he appeared to be nervous on the ball with many heavy touches. However, his first of many starts and he can only get better.

In 60 minutes, he only had 32 touches, 23 accurate passes, and provided no key passes. Overall, a decent debut, but nothing to write home about.

Best: Andrew Robertson

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson missed a great chance in the early stages and then lost composure to see red in the closing moments.

However, he also set up Liverpool’s first goal and scored the second, meaning he practically won Liverpool the point at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Squawka Football @Squawka Andy Robertson is the first player to provide an assist, score a goal and receive a red card in a single Premier League game in the past six seasons at least.



Name that kind of hat-trick. 🙃 Andy Robertson is the first player to provide an assist, score a goal and receive a red card in a single Premier League game in the past six seasons at least.Name that kind of hat-trick. 🙃 https://t.co/r5l4VTHDlv

His passes were good, crosses better, and his work rate was top-notch as well. Overall, an impressive performance from the Scotland international, marred at the end by a moment of madness.

