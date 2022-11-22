Ranking the 4 best defenders at the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition 

The 2022 World Cup competition has commenced as Ecuador defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening game of the competition.

If you viewed the opening game, you would agree that the importance of a stable defense in this competition can't be understated. Similarly, defense is one of the most important components of any team at this level.

Over the years, we've witnessed some outstanding performances by numerous defenders like Sergio Ramos, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in various World Cup competitions.

On that note, we ranked the best four defenders at the 2022 Qatar World Cup competition.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Netherlands Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Despite Liverpool's inconsistency in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League campaign, the Dutchman is still arguably one of the best defenders in the world.

The 31-year-old has four clean sheets under his belt in 14 Premier League appearances this season.

The Netherlands haven't lost a game in their last 15 fixtures across all competitions and this implies that they are unbeaten since 2021.

Their impressive run of form could also be attributed to the team's defensive resilience and Van Dijk's leadership in defense.

Van Dijk will captain the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup and has seen his team mount a good start with a 2-0 victory against Senegal.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I’ve been a coach for 30 years, I’ve worked with many captains, but he is a truly excellent captain.” Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal on Virgil van Dijk:"I’ve been a coach for 30 years, I’ve worked with many captains, but he is a truly excellent captain.” #lfc [liverpool echo] Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal on Virgil van Dijk:"I’ve been a coach for 30 years, I’ve worked with many captains, but he is a truly excellent captain.” #lfc [liverpool echo] https://t.co/J9tw49bC2D

It will be interesting to see if his leadership can help the Netherlands in lifting the trophy.

#3 Ruben Dias (Portugal)

Portugal v Nigeria - Friendly Game

The Manchester City defender is arguably one of the best defenders at the World Cup and his presence has been vital for Pep Guardiola at City this season.

Dias has four clean sheets under his belt in 12 Premier League appearances this season.

Portugal haven't conceded more than one goal per game in their last nine games across all competitions.

Rúben Dias @rubendias

Qatar 2022 Let’s go! 🏻

#FIFAWorldCup If you can dream it, you can achieve it! Honoured and ready to represent Portugal one more time on football's biggest stage.Qatar 2022Let’s go! If you can dream it, you can achieve it! Honoured and ready to represent Portugal one more time on football's biggest stage.Qatar 2022 🔜 Let’s go! 👊🏻#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/WK5c3Bez8F

His defensive mastery and intuition will be vital for Portugal when they take on Ghana in their opening game on the 24th of November.

#2 Antonio Rudiger (Germany)

Germany v Hungary: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

The German international is one of the defenders who is expected to improve Germany's performance in the competition.

Germany have only lost once in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Similarly, Rudiger has been significant for Real Madrid in defense this season and his intuition has helped Los Blancos in securing some crucial points.

The 29-year-old has two clean sheets under his belt in 12 La Liga appearances this season.

Rudiger is Germany's most vital player in defense and his experience will be needed when they take on Japan on the 23rd of November.

#1 Lisandro Martinez (Argentina) as the best defender at the Qatar World Cup

Argentina v Estonia - International Friendly -2022-23

The Argentine has arguably been one of the best-performing defenders in Europe this season and his defensive resilience has been pivotal for Manchester United.

Martinez has five clean sheets under his belt in 14 Premier League appearances this season.

Argentina have been unbeaten in their last 30 games across all competitions, implying that the South American champions have been undefeated since 2019.

Given his outstanding run of form this season, his defensive solidity will be pivotal for Argentina as their credibility will be tested in this competition.

Martinez is most likely to feature in defense for Argentina against Saudi Arabia in their opening game on the 22nd of November.

Get USA vs Wales live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes