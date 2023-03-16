Ranking the 4 best goalkeepers in Europe right now (March 2023)

In the footballing world, goalkeepers are arguably the most underappreciated players in any squad. However, it can be stated that their brilliance in goal helps teams in securing crucial points.

Over the years, we've witnessed the diminishing presence of several world-class goalkeepers like Gianluigi Buffon, Manuel Neuer, and Samir Handanović. Nonetheless, numerous youngsters have emerged as well.

On that note, this article will evaluate and rank the top four goalkeepers in Europe right now (March 2023).

#4 Yehvann Diouf (Stade de Reims)

Yehvann Diouf in action for Stade de Reims in the 2022-23 campaign

The Frenchman has been one of the most outstanding goalkeepers in Europe this season.

Diouf has only conceded 15 goals and has kept 15 clean sheets in 24 appearances this season.

Diouf has been praised as one of the finest goalkeepers in Ligue 1.

Similarly, his goalkeeping brilliance is one of the reasons why Reims currently occupy the eighth position in the Ligue 1 2022-23 standings.

Given his impressive run of form, he deserves to be credited for his performance.

#3 Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Nick Pope has been sensational in goal and it is worth noting that his presence has improved the overall outlook of Newcastle United's backline.

Pope has only conceded 19 goals and he has registered 16 clean sheets in 30 appearances for the Magpies this season. He's the goalkeeper with the joint-highest number of clean sheets kept in the Premier League so far (12).



His goalkeeping brilliance has contributed to Newcastle United thriving in the Premier League as they currently occupy fifth position in the standings.

#2 Alex Meret (Napoli)

Udinese Calcio v SSC Napoli - Serie A 2022-23 campaign

When you talk about in-form goalkeepers currently in Europe, one of the names that comes to mind is Napoli's Alex Meret.

Meret has conceded only 24 goals and has registered 16 clean sheets in 34 appearances. Similarly, he has kept the second-most clean sheets in Serie A this season (12).

The 25-year-old remains a key player for Luciano Spalletti. His consistency remains significant in the Serie A title race and the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign.

#1 Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen - Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - 2022-23 campaign LaLiga Santander

The German international has been the most remarkable keeper in Europe this season.

Ter Stegen has only conceded 25 goals and has registered 21 clean sheets in 36 appearances for Barcelona this season. He has also registered the most clean sheets in La Liga this campaign (19).







Ter Stegen has registered 19 clean sheets in 25 games for Barcelona.

His outstanding performance could be attributed to Barcelona's recent defensive resurgence and he remains a crucial member of Xavi Hernandez's team in the La Liga 2022-23 title race.

