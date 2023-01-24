Ranking the 4 best managers in La Liga this season (2022-23)

Arguably one of the most intense football leagues in Europe, La Liga has always been a joy to watch for several decades. The 2022-23 La Liga campaign is no different as we've witnessed numerous impressive performances from several managers who are guiding their teams down the right path.

Hence, this article will look at four of the best managers in the ongoing 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

Diego Simeone - Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander 2022-23

Simeone's team struggled with inconsistency earlier in the season. However, Atletico Madrid has been decent in recent months and this could also be attributed to his outstanding tactics.

Atletico Madrid has won nine, drawn four, and lost five out of the 18 league games that they have played so far. Similarly, the team currently occupies the fourth position in the league's standings.

Given their recent resurgence, the manager deserves to be credited for his inputs, which have produced an impressive output this season.

#3 Imanol Alguacil (Real Sociedad)

Sevilla FC v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander 2022-23 campaign

The Spaniard is arguably one of the finest managers in Europe and his performances in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign have been decent across all competitions.

Real Sociedad have won 12, drawn two, and lost four out of the 18 league games that they have played this season. Similarly, they currently occupy the third spot in the league table. Three points behind second-placed Real Madrid.

The team's outstanding performances this season can arguably be attributed to the manager's impressive tactics and it will be interesting to see if his team remains consistent.

#2 Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España - 2023

The Italian is arguably one of the best and most successful managers in the footballing world as his presence has yielded the right results for Los Blancos in recent times.

Real Madrid has won 13, drawn two, and lost two out of 17 La Liga games this season. Similarly, they currently occupy second position in the league standings, three points behind title contenders Barcelona.

Ancelotti’s consistency has been unmatched in the league in recent times. Hence, he deserves his spot on the list and it will be interesting to see if he can guide Los Blancos in defending their La Liga title.

#1 Xavi Hernandez (Barcelona)

Xavi Hernandez - Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

The Spaniard is arguably one of the most in-form managers in Europe and his presence has improved Barcelona's overall performance in recent months.

Barcelona has won 14, drawn two, and lost one out of the 17 league games that they have played this season. Similarly, they are the current La Liga leaders in the standings.

The team's resurgence across various competitions could be attributed to his remarkable tactical decisions and it will be interesting to see if he can guide Barcelona to winning the league title this season.

