Ranking the 4 best performers from Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League

What an engaging match-day it was as the UEFA Champions League match-day two has been finalized, as we witnessed the rise of several underdog teams on one hand, and the fall of some high-grade clubs on the other hand.

The games were played on the 3rd and 4th of October respectively, and it's notable to mention that several groups are gradually taking shape as teams such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have registered a 100% winning streak. While other big-name teams such as Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were defeated on match-day two.

In the just concluded match-day, there are numerous players whose performance aided a victory for their team. Hence, on the basis of the above, this listicle will rank the four best performers from match-day two of the UEFA Champions League competition.

#4 Bruma (Union Berlin vs Braga)

1. FC Union Berlin v SC Braga: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

What a spectacular performance by Bruma as he netted a goal and registered an assist against Union Berlin. But the most distinctive thing about his performance was his goal from outside the box to level the score at 2-2 in the second half.

In the same streak, he registered a clinical assist in injury time to give Braga a 3-2 win over Union Berlin. The victory now puts Braga level of points with Napoli in the Group C standings, three points behind Real Madrid, who are ranked first on the table. His goal is definitely one of the goals of the week contenders in the UCL.

#3 Jude Bellingham (Napoli vs Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF v 1. FC Union Berlin: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

At a relatively young age, Jude Bellingham has risen to be one of the most remarkable midfielders in Europe and beyond, as he is presently proving his monetary valuation.

Bellingham intercepted a pass and provided a neat pass to Vinicius, who placed the ball in the back of the net in style to provide a 1-1 equalizer in the first half. Similarly, he single-handedly drove with the ball from the midfield, skipping past several defenders to give Real Madrid a 2-1 lead in the 33rd minute. Lastly, his performance aided Real Madrid's 3-2 win against the Italian giant as he was crowned the man of the match.

#2 Rasmus Hojlund (Man United vs Galatasaray)

Manchester United v Galatasaray A.S.: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Despite the Red Devil's 3-2 loss against Galatasaray, one player that could hold his head high is Rasmus Hojlund, as he was clinical on the night, and he gave Manchester United the lead on two occasions, in the 17th and 67th minute respectively.

But the most intriguing part of his performance was his second goal, as he put his pace and finishing proficiency into good use. The Danish forward has now netted three goals in two UCL appearances.

#1 Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord)

Atletico Madrid v Feyenoord: Group E - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

When it comes to positioning in attack, there are only a few strikers with Morata's level of instinct, as he took good advantage of a defensive error to give Atletico Madrid a 1-1 equalizer in the 11th minute.

Likewise, he once again made good use of his instinct and positioning to give his side a 3-2 lead at the start of the second half. His brace was key in Atletico Madrid's win, as the victory made them the Group E leaders on goal difference.