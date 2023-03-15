Ranking the 4 best U-23 players in Europe right now (March 2023)

We are witnessing what could be termed the gradual diminishing battle between players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar in the footballing world. Meanwhile, several youngsters are already making their presence known across Europe.

These youngsters have been brilliant in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and they stand a good chance of having their names written in gold in football's history books.

Hence, this article will look at the top four U-23 players in Europe right now (March 2023).

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga 2022-23 campaign

The German international has been clinical for Bayern Munich in the final third of the pitch this season and his presence has also been significant.

The unique thing about Musiala is his quick feet and ability to skip past defenders in style. His attacking brilliance has seen him score 15 goals and register 12 assists in 34 appearances for the Bundesliga giants so far.

Aaron Catterson-Reid @ReidTheGame Most goal contributions from Europe's top 5 leagues this season (U23)



Haaand 33 (28G+5A)

J. David 23 (19G+4A)

Kvaratskhelia 20 (11G+9A)

Saka 19 (10G+9A)

Musiala 19 (11G+8A)

Balogun 17 (16G+1A)

Moffi 17 (15G+2A)

Martinelli 14 (12G+2A)

Leao 14 (8G+6A)

Foden 14 (9G+5A)



If the 20-year-old maintains consistency, he could be crowned the Bundesliga's young player of the season.

#3 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid's player - Vinicius Junior in action

The Brazilian is arguably the best youngster currently in La Liga and his attacking intuition has been pivotal for Real Madrid in recent months.

The beautiful thing about Vinicius is his electrifying pace on the flank and ability to dribble past his opponent in attack.

It's worth noting that his finishing proficiency has improved as well. Similarly, his outstanding attacking performance has seen him score 19 goals and register nine assists in 39 appearances for Los Blancos this season.

Felps 🇧🇷 @Felps14x Vinicius jr this season 22/23 in Real Madrid



🏟️39 games (3,429 minutes)

19 goals (0.50)

9 assist (0.24)

28 G/A (0.74)

41% goal involvement



The 22-year-old is Real Madrid's most vital player in attack and if he maintains his fine form, he has a good chance of winning several awards.

#2 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Kvaratskhelia - Napoli's player in action

The 2022-23 campaign could be referred to as his break-out season, and his creativity has been significant for Napoli in the Serie A title race.

The 22-year-old has netted 13 goals and registered 15 assists in 28 appearances for Luciano Spalletti this season. Similarly, he has registered the most assists in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign so far (4).

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been incredible in his first season for Napoli Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been incredible in his first season for Napoli 😲 https://t.co/gzXz0t55Mj

It can also be stated that Kvaratskhelia's outstanding performance has put him on the radar of several European teams in the forthcoming transfer window.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

When you talk about sensational strikers across Europe's major leagues, one of the names that comes to mind is Erling Haaland.

The 22-year-old has been firing on all cylinders in attack in recent months. His immense attacking presence has seen him score 39 goals and register five assists in 36 appearances this season. Similarly, he's currently the Premier League and UEFA Champions League top scorer.

Given his outstanding scoring numbers, he will most likely break some of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's scoring records if he maintains consistency.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



It took Lionel Messi 84 and Luiz Adriano 82.



LEGENDARY PERFORMANCE Erling Haaland completed his five-goal performance in 57 minutes.It took Lionel Messi 84 and Luiz Adriano 82.LEGENDARY PERFORMANCE Erling Haaland completed his five-goal performance in 57 minutes.It took Lionel Messi 84 and Luiz Adriano 82.LEGENDARY PERFORMANCE ✨ https://t.co/uOKR1xKPsM

