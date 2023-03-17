4 most in-form English players right now (March 2023)

England have been one of the strongest powerhouses in the footballing world and numerous English players have established and written their names in gold in football's history books.

We are currently witnessing intense competition from various English players who are performing excellently. Most of these players have established themselves as forces to reckon with.

Hence, this article will evaluate and rank the four most in-form English players right now (March 2023)

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

It can be stated that Nick Pope is currently one of the most in-form goalkeepers in Europe right now and his goalkeeping mastery has been significant for Newcastle United, especially in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old has conceded only 19 goals and has kept 16 clean sheets in 30 games across competitions so far. Similarly, he has registered the joint-most number of clean sheets in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign so far (12) along with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale.

The Englishman remains a key member of Eddie Howe's squad in their quest to secure a Champions League spot.

#3 Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Ivan Toney - Southampton FC v Brentford FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

When you talk about intuitive finishers, one of the names that comes to mind is Ivan Toney as the Englishman has been clinical in attack for Brentford.

Toney has netted 17 goals and has registered five assists in 26 games across competitions this season. Similarly, he has netted the third highest number of goals in the Premier League so far (16) after Harry Kane (20) and Erling Haaland (28).

Despite playing for a team that is outside the top six most valuable teams in the Premier League, he has proven to be consistent. This consistency has also been rewarded in the form of an England call-up for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine. He deserves to be credited for his decent performances.

#2 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

As the list of clinical finishers across Europe continues to grow, one of the names that's at the forefront of the list is Harry Kane. The England captain has been prolific as usual in attack and one unique thing about him has been his ability to drop deep in midfield in a bid to stimulate an attack. His brilliance has seen him score 22 goals and register four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

It's worth noting that despite Erling Haaland's dominance in the Premier League, Kane has been brilliant even though he's currently playing for an inconsistent Tottenham Hotspur.

#1 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Real Betis: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Marcus Rashford is currently the best and most in-form English player in Europe right now as his presence and attacking consistency has been significant for Manchester United.

Rashford is currently enjoying what could be termed his best campaign in recent years, having scored 27 goals and registered nine assists in 43 appearances. He's also currently the youngest English player to score 25 goals in major European competitions.

Given his outstanding run of form, he's arguably one of the contenders for the Ballon d’Or award if he maintains this consistency.

