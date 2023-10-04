Ranking the 4 most in-form La Liga players right now (October 2023)

The early battle as to who will emerge as the La Liga 2023-24 title winner is currently on, and the top four spots in the standings are currently being occupied by Real Madrid, Barcelona, Girona and Atletico Madrid.

The relegation battle is also on as Celta Vigo, Granada CF and Almeria are the three teams that are in the relegation region.

Amidst all the activities going on in the league, some players have been able to prove themselves in the past few weeks. These players have topped numerous trends across multiple social media platforms.

But, basically, this listicle will evaluate and rate the four most in-form La Liga players right now.

#4 Joselu (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - La Liga EA Sports

To withstand the pressure of playing as the designated number nine of Real Madrid is not an easy task as the shirt comes with a lot of requirements and expectations.

However, Joselu has arguably been able to withstand the above pressure as he's currently delivering in the final third. Hence, fulfilling the reason why he was signed. The Spaniard has netted four goals in his last five league games.

While it's too quick to forecast how he would perform within the course of the entire campaign, it is notable to mention that he has been able to fill the void that was created by the departure of Karim Benzema.

#3 Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

Real Sociedad striker Kubo in action in the La Liga

As a forward, Kubo has been efficient as he has also been bright in front of goal for Real Sociedad this season. The Japanese international has scored four goals in his five league games. Similarly, he's the second joint player together with Robert Lewandowski for the highest number of goals scored in the league this season (5).

The 22-year-old has always been viewed as a player with immense potential in attack, and if he maintains consistency, he could dominate several big-name attackers this season.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski - FC Barcelona - La Liga 2023-24

Even if it can be said that his name is not bubbling like the way it used to bubble in numerous competitions, Lewandowski has been solid in attack as he has converted numerous opportunities in recent weeks.

Lewandowski has netted four goals, and he has registered two assists in his last five league games for Barcelona. In a correlated fashion, he's currently one goal behind Jude Bellingham, who's the league's top-scorer. Even if it seems as if he's silent, he's still delivering in attack. The above best depicts class and professionalism.

#1 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF player - Jude Bellingham in action in the La Liga

Jude Bellingham has arguably been the most promising signing in Europe's top five leagues, having dominated numerous midfielders and attackers so far.

Bellingham has netted three goals in his last five league appearances. But what makes him the most in-form player is his consistency mixed with a blend of creativity that he has employed in transforming Real Madrid's midfield and attack in general. Despite the fact that he's a midfielder, Bellingham has netted the highest number of goals in the La Liga 2023-24 campaign so far (6).