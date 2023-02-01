Ranking the 4 most in-form wingers in Europe's top five leagues (January 2023)

Wingers are well known for their immense dribbling prowess and ability to outrun their opponents in quick succession.

We've recently witnessed the emergence of several outstanding wingers across Europe who have proven themselves to be forces to reckon with.

The 2022-23 campaign across several football leagues has been outstanding and we've witnessed numerous remarkable displays from several wingers. Hence, in this article, we will look at the four most in-form wingers in Europe's major leagues (January 2023).

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Englishman has been energetic in attack and his presence on the flank has been fruitful for the Gunners this season.

Saka's intuition and ability to outrun defenders have been immense. Similarly, his vision of finding the back of the net from range has also been outstanding.

The 21-year-old has netted eight goals and registered seven assists in 27 games for Arsenal this season. Saka has been a crucial part of Arsenal's final third in recent months and his attacking consistency remains crucial for Mikel Arteta in the Premier League title race.

#3 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final

The Brazilian is well-known for his incredible skills and ability to take on and dribble past his opponent. Vinicius' attacking prowess has been immense and his presence on the flank has improved the tempo of Real Madrid's attack in recent months.

The 22-year-old has netted 12 goals and registered six assists in 29 appearances for Los Blancos this season. His impressive attacking performances on the left flank have made him irreplaceable at the club level. This has further enhanced his standing in the Brazilian national team.

#2 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

The Brazilian is currently the most versatile winger in Europe and his ability to advance with the ball from the left flank into the opposition’s penalty box is outstanding. To crown it up, his finishing proficiency is also remarkable and this makes him a dangerous winger to curtail in attack.

GOAL @goal Neymar's back at his very best Neymar's back at his very best 👏 https://t.co/wwCvcxbwFv

Neymar has netted 17 goals and registered 15 assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain this season. He stands a great chance of winning an individual award at the end of the season if he maintains consistency.

#1 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Reading: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

The Englishman is fast and his ability to outrun his opponent on the flank in quick succession is remarkable. Rashford has largely operated on the left flank at Manchester United this season and his performances have been outstanding at that.

The 25-year-old has netted 18 goals and has registered six assists in 30 appearances for Manchester United so far. Similarly, he's the club's top scorer this season.

GOAL @goal This is Marcus Rashford's time This is Marcus Rashford's time 😤 https://t.co/Al85zsdpGk

It can be stated that his ability to cut in from the left flank and produce a top-class finish has been immense as well.

