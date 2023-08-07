Ranking the 4 longest serving members of the current Barcelona squad

Barcelona are one of the most successful clubs in the world, and many a legendary players have represented this prestigious club. However, some of the club's most important figures are those who have served the club for many years, providing solid stability to the club's core and displaying incredible continuity.

We have seen the departures of some of the longest serving members of Barca, mainly due to their age and financial constraints on the club. In recent years, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and a host of other players have all left the club.

This has given birth to a new generation of players who can carry the club through their transition phase and achive their lofty ambitions. The club still has experienced and older players like Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong, but who exactly is the longest serving member? Lets find out.

#4 Clement Lenglet (2018 - till date)

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

French defender Clement Lenglet joined Blaugrana during the summer transfer window of 2018 in a €36 million deal from Sevilla. He initially showed potential and was an undisputed starter during Samuel Umtiti's long injury spell.

From 2019 till 2021, fans grew increasingly dissatisfied with his denfensive prowess fueled by Barca's disapppointing run in the UEFA Champions League. The player was loaned to Tottenham last season as he had fallen down the pecking order against other centre-backs in the squad.

This however does not change the fact that he is one of the longest serving memebers in the current squad. There are speculations that he could soon leave the club as the Barca are looking for ways to sell the player and improve their finances.

#3 Ousmane Dembele (2017 - till date)

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Pre-Season Friendly

When Paris-Saint Germain activated Neymar's €222 million release clause in 2017, Ousmane Dembele was signed from Borussia Dortmund as his replacement. Despite all the injuries, the Frenchman remains one of the longest serving memebers of the squad.

He is obviously talented and was one of Barca's best players last season. We might not be seeing him in Blaugrana colors soon, as he has already agreed terms to become a new PSG player.

Dembele also happens to be the all time top scorer in this current squad with 40 goals, signifying how far he has come despite missing close to 120 games due to injuries.

2. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (2014 - Till date)

Arsenal v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season Friendly

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was recently named as the second captain of Barcelona. This is a responsibility given to the older, more experienced players with good leadership qualities.

The German goalkeeper joined Barcelona from Borussia Mochengladbach back in 2014, winning the UEFA Champions League in his first season at the club. Ter Stegen remains one of the best players in the current squad, and has been making important saves over the years.

He is enjoying his best years at Barcelona and this season would be his 10th season at the club. Ter Stegen received the La Liga Zamora Trophy last season for his stunning performances in helping the club to a La Liga title, keeping an astounding 26 clean sheets.

#1 Sergi Roberto (2010 - till date)

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander

Sergi Roberto is Barcelona's longest serving squad member. The La Masia graduate has enjoyed beautiful memories over the years and is ready to lead the squad as their captain this season.

An 18-year-old Roberto made his official debut for Barcelona in 2010, but was in and out of the team until 2013 when he officially became a senior squad member. His most famous goal was in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 when he scored in the 95th minute to give Barca a 6-1 second leg win over PSG. The Blaugrana were trailing 4-0 from the first leg but incredibly turned it around.

Roberto is the most versatile player in the squad by virtue of the positions he can play in. The Spaniard can feature as a full-back, and can play anywhere in the midfield.