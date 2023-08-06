Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bernardo Silva wants Camp Nou move; Napoli eyeing Clement Lenglet, and more - August 6, 2023

Barcelona wrestled away the La Liga title last season from Real Madrid, finishing ten points ahead of their bitter rivals. Manager Xavi is now working to improve his squad this summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has his heart set on a move to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Napoli are interested in Blaugrana defender Clement Lenglet.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 6, 2023:

Bernardo Silva wants Camp Nou move

Bernardo Silva is a target at the Camp Nou.

Bernardo Silva wants to join Barcelona this summer, according to journalist Ferran Martinez.

The Portuguese midfielder is a target for the Blaugrana this summer, with Xavi keen to add the player to his roster. Silva has been outstanding for Manchester City over the years and played a key role in their historic European treble last season.

The Cityzens have no desire to part ways with the 28-year-old yet and have recently informed the La Liga giants that Silva is not for sale. The Premier League champions are planning to tie Silva in an extension to his contract, which expires in 2025.

However, Silva has his heart set on a move to the Camp Nou and is waiting for Barcelona to arrive with an offer this summer. The Portuguese wants to leave the Etihad on cordial terms and expects talks between the two clubs to start soon.

Napoli eyeing Clement Lenglet

Clement Lenglet is wanted in Serie A.

Napoli are interested in Clement Lenglet, according to SPORT. The 28-year-old is a peripheral figure at Barcelona and spent last season on loan to Tottenham Hotspur.

The London club were contemplating tying him down to a permanent contract but balked at the Blaugrana's €15 million asking price. Talks, understandably, have hit a road block.

However, the La Liga giants have found a new suitor for the Frenchman in Serie A. Napoli are in the market for a new defender following the departure of Kim Min-jae, who has joined Bayern Munich.

Lenglet has been identified as an option, but his price tag could be a problem for the Serie A champions. AC Milan also have their eyes on the 28-year-old and reckon they could sign him for €10 million.

Super agent outlines reason for Neymar's Barcelona exit

Neymar's future at PSG remains up in the air.

Super agent Andre Cury reckons Neymar left Barcelona to move out of Lionel Messi's shadow. The Brazilian was one of the best players in the world when he secured a sensational transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

However, his stay at the Parc des Princes hasn't been rosy, with the 30-year-old failing to live up to expectations. Speaking to AS, Cury said that Neymar could have won a Balon d'Or award had he stayed at the Camp Nou.

"Neymar, if he hadn’t left Barcelona, he would surely have one or two Ballon d’Ors. I think he left because of what happened after the 6-1 match against PSG.

"Neymar had won that game practically alone, and on the front pages of the next day, the one who came out was Lionel Messi," said Cury.

He continued:

“He has a very good relationship with Messi, of course. He didn’t want to compete with Leo because he loves him very much. From there all his friends told him that he was going to be wrong (if he left Barcelona), that in two months he was going to ask to come back, but you won’t be able to."

PSG are ready to offload Neymar this summer and recent reports have linked him with the Blaugrana. However, Cury brushed aside those talks, saying that the move is not economically feasible.

"When Neymar arrived, I told them to put a one-billion euro clause, but they ended up putting one of €190 million, the first time. I asked them why it was so low, to which they replied that it couldn’t be more than Leo’s release clause which was €250 million," said Cury.

He concluded:

"Today, Barcelona’s option is unfeasible because it has no way to pay it. Wages €50 million, net. How do you pay? It’s as if I offer you a plane for you, but you can’t pay for the pilot, the crew, the fuel. It’s something more or less like that.”

Neymar is likely to stay at PSG beyond the summer, unless he agrees to a move to Saudi Arabia.