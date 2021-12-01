Ranking the 4 players who have won a Ballon d'Or with more than one club

The Ballon d'Or is undoubtedly the most coveted individual prize in football. French media outlet France Football honors the best player of the year on the basis of votes from journalists, national team captains and coaches.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or was claimed by PSG superstar Lionel Messi in Paris last night (30 November). The Argentine maestro was adjudged the best player for a record seventh time, claiming the award more times than any other footballer in history.

Messi beat competition from the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho and Karim Benzema, among significant others. Both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the award, winning 12 of the last 13 Ballon d'Ors.

It goes on without saying that some of the all-time greats have laid their hands on the Ballon d'Or throughout history. A few greats have won it multiple times but there are only four players in history who have won a Ballon d'Or at different clubs.

Without further ado, let's take a look at 4 players who have won the Ballon d'Or with more than one club.

One of the greatest forwards to have ever graced the game, Ronaldo Nazario needs no introduction. At just 21, 'El Fenomeno' won his first Ballon d'Or in 1997 following his tremendous season at Inter Milan. He beacme the youngest recipient of the award in football history.

Ronaldo's second Ballon d'Or came in 2002 at Real Madrid. The Brazilian great led his nation to a World Cup triumph, winning the Golden Boot in the tournament. This was Ronaldo's second World Cup victory with his nation— his previous success came in the 1994 edition of the tournament. He has also helped Brazil finish runners-up in the 1998 World Cup.

In three World Cup tournaments, Ronaldo racked up 15 goals and remained the top scorer in World Cups until Germany's Miroslav Klose broke the record in 2014. Ronaldo ended up with 62 goals in 98 matches for Brazil, cementing his legacy as one of the finest in the sport.

Johan Cruyff of Barcelona and Ajax

Johan Cruyff was the first footballer in history to win the Ballon d'Or at more than one club. Cruyff was not only one of the greatest footballers of all time, but was also renowned for his philosophy and style which is evident at Barcelona and Ajax even now.

Cruyff was a pivotal part of the sensational Ajax team which ruled Europe from 1971 to 1973. For his exploits, the Dutch legend won his first Ballon d'Or in 1971.

The Antique Football @AntiqueFootball On this day in 1973, Johan Cruyff won his second Ballon d'Or after his first in 1971. On this day in 1973, Johan Cruyff won his second Ballon d'Or after his first in 1971. https://t.co/oKf17YOo7B

Following his move to Barcelona in 1973, Cruyff won two consecutive Ballon d'Or awards in 1973 and 1974. He led the Catalan giants to their first league title in 14 years, changing the way Blaugrana saw football forever.

