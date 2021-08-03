Ranking the 5 best Chelsea Players in Premier League History

Since the Premier League began in 1992, Chelsea Football Club has tasted immense domestic success, having some of the world's greatest players play in the Chelsea blue, with quite a few misses but with some legendary hits.

Roman's Chelsea Commanders

Since Roman Abramovich's arrival at Chelsea in 2003, the fortunes of the club have been completely transformed. His stewardship at the club and its initial success was based on a solid core of players who made the es

#5 Petr Cech

The big shot-stopper from the Czech Republic proved to be one of the most shrewd investments of the Abramovich era, making an instant impact on a title-winning team in 2004-5 conceding an astonishing 15 goals in what is still a Premier League record. His commandeering presence in the box made him the old faithful through his 11 seasons, still holding the Premier League record for most clean sheets . The most heroic of the performances were reserved for the big nights, the most memorable of which was the 2012 Champions League run. Defying age and opposition ability, Cech stood like a Titan, leaving Robben and Messi floored with his reflexes and resilience.Well respected by the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, Cech is now a full time director with the Stamford Bridge Club, and was almost solely responsible for the highly success transfer of Eduoard Mendy from former Club Rennes.

#4 Didier Drogba

When Jose Mourinho arrived at Chelsea, Roman Abramovich famously said he had the resources to bring Ronaldinho to Chelsea. Jose instead asked for a relatively unknown Ivorian from Marsielle, Didier Drogba, who bought it for a record 24 Million pound move in 2004. Drogba scored over 104 goals for the club over two separate spells, solidifying himself arguably as the greatest African player to play in the Premier League.

Blessed with immense physicality and a powerful shot, "King Drogba" was a robust focal point for Chelsea capable of scoring goals with his feet as much with his head. A big game player who ha often been labeled as "Mr. Cup Final," Drogba has a goalscoring record of 10 goals in 10 finals winning 10 trophies, the most famus of which was that night in Munich beating Bayern in their own backyard with a decisve spot kick that gave Chelsea their first ever European cup

