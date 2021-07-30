Ranking the 5 best Arsenal players in Premier League history

Arsenal may not have the most Premier League titles or UEFA Champions League trophies. However, one notable achievement is that they have not been relegated from England's top division since their establishment.

Throughout the club's history, many players have come and gone. Two Arsenal managers, George Graham and Arsene Wenger, played a significant role in discovering and developing numerous talents at the club.

These players all played in the Premier League between the 1980s and the early 2000s. Since then, few have gotten close to reaching their achievements. On that note, here is a look at the top five Arsenal players in Premier League history.

Special mentions should also go to the likes of Freddie Ljungberg, David Seaman, Robert Pires and Jens Lehmann.

#5 Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira is now Crystal Palace's manager.

Fifth on the list is Patrick Vieira. The French midfielder is currently Crystal Palace's new manager and will face his old club in the upcoming season.

After an unsuccessful spell at AC Milan, Vieira joined Arsenal in August of 1996 and started building a reputation for himself. Powerful, athletic and accurate in his passing, the French midfielder is one of the best in his position at Arsenal and in the Premier League.

Vieira was able to regain possession quickly and help his side transition to attack without any hitches during his time at Arsenal.

In 2002, Vieira was appointed club captain after Tony Adams announced his retirement. He went on to lead the Invincibles to Premier League glory as Arsenal went on an unbeaten run in the 2003-04 season.

Former Arsenal player Martin Keown once said:

"You look at Dennis Bergkamp and you look at Thierry Henry and people say they are great players and rightly so. There are statues of these guys outside the Emirates Stadium, but without Patrick winning the ball and giving it to them, they would almost be redundant."

👕 307 #PL appearances

🏆 3 PL titles

Ⓒ Captained Arsenal’s Invincibles season



Patrick Vieira enjoyed a fine career, but how will he fare as manager of @CPFC? 🦅 pic.twitter.com/ZJlU7SA6lq — Premier League (@premierleague) July 4, 2021

#4 Tony Adams

Tony Adams spent his whole career playing at Arsenal.

With four Premier League titles across three decades at the club, Tony Adams is truly the epitome of a one-club man.

Adams graduated from the academy in 1983 and soon established himself as a regular player in Graham's starting XI. Known for his physicality and ability to time his tackles well, Adams, together with Lee Dixon, Nigel Winterburn and Steve Bould, formed Graham's "Famous Back Four".

With one of the best backlines in Premier League history, Adams helped Arsenal win their first Premier League trophy in 18 years in 1989. The English international would then go on to win three more domestic titles, three FA Cup trophies and two English Super Cups.

Nicknamed Mr. Arsenal, the centre-back was a great leader at the back even though he lacked pace. At 21, Adams was made the club's new captain and remained in that role until his retirement in 2001.

Unfortunately, Adam's managerial career has been far less successful and in 2017, he was relieved of his duties at Granada after losing all seven games in charge.

1988-89 🏆

1990-91 🏆

1997-98 🏆

2001-02 🏆

Tony Adams is the only player in English football history to have captained a title-winning team in three different decades.



Mr.Arsenal is the greatest ever https://t.co/Fx6hIjAcx0 — Arsenal India 🇮🇳 (@ArsenalIndians) July 26, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ritwik Kumar