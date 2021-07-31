Ranking the 5 best attackers Liverpool could sign this summer

Although Liverpool are yet to make a splurge in the transfer market, the summer transfer window is well underway. Liverpool's arch-rivals, Manchester United, have already announced two big-name signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils now look like serious title contenders for the upcoming Premier League season, and this puts the emphasis back on title aspirants like Liverpool to make some new acquisitions.

Liverpool are in desperate need of a forward, especially in a wider role, to provide a much-needed backup to the trio of Mane, Firmino and Salah. At the same time, Liverpool will focus their attention on English players due to the "homegrown quota" rule that the English FA has had in place for a number of years.

Liverpool find themselves right on the periphery of the 17-player limit for non- "homegrown" players. The Reds have recently released foreign players like Georginio Wijnaldum and Marko Grujic to make room for incoming foreign players, but are intent on stocking the homegrown players' department.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best attackers Liverpool could sign this summer.

Liverpool's transfer options to reinforce their attack

#5 Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Serbian international Dusan Vlahovic in the past few weeks.

The 21-year-old produced impressive performances for Fiorentina last season and has attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. The likes of Juventus and Tottenham have been heavily linked with the rising star, who is currently valued by Fiorentina at around £52million, according to MailOnline.

Enjoy ALL Dusan Vlahovic goals in Serie A 2020-21 🍿#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/AgFWto6Ct2 — ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) June 8, 2021

Vlahovic was extremely impressive for a mid-table Fiorentina side last season, notching up 21 goals in the 2020-21 Serie A. He was involved in over 44% of La Viola's Serie A goals last season, as he also notched up two assists in 37 appearances.

The Serbian is a lethal goalscorer and will undoubtedly be an excellent signing for Liverpool in the short and long run. However, Liverpool will face tough competition in the transfer market, and the pandemic economy might price them out of a deal.

#4 Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen

Due to the English FA-enforced foreign players' quota, Liverpool are in desperate need of signing some homegrown talent.

In such a scenario, Jarrod Bowen could prove to be an excellent fit at Anfield and showcased impressive performances for West Ham last season, especially in the second half.

According to several reports, Bowen will cost Liverpool in excess of £35 million, and the Reds have expressed strong interest in signing the West Ham forward.

Playing in all of West Ham's 38 Premier League encounters last season, Bowen racked up a tally of 8 goals and 5 assists. The 21-year old made the move to West Ham just 18 months prior but may soon don the reds of Liverpool in the upcoming season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra