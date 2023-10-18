Ranking the 5-best attacking teams in the Premier League this season so far

The 2023-24 Premier League campaign has lived up to the billing so far. After eight match-weeks, we have witnessed entertaining, captivating, and top-class performances from the various clubs in the league.

Also, a good number of goals have been scored in the league. Currently, a tally of 240 goals has been registered in the league, an authentication of the attacking strength of clubs in the league.

So, this article will rank the five best-attacking teams in the league so far this season.

#5 Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool FC - Premier League

In the Premier League, Liverpool have lined up some of the very best attacking players in the last couple of seasons. Jurgen Klopp's counter-press style of play has made breaking down the opposition's defence an effortless task.

The Merseyside club has been one of the in-form clubs in the league this term, registering six wins, two draws, and a loss from eight games thus far. They are positioned fourth on the table.

Klopp's side have scored 18 goals so far. Liverpool can boast of having some of the best attacking players in the league such as Mohammed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luiz Diaz, and Diogo Jota. The aforementioned names have scored a total of 12 league goals among themselves.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Lilywhites have shown consistency and competence under new manager Ange Postecoglou. Tottenham are looking like early favorites for the league title as they currently top the Premier League after eight games.

Spurs are yet to suffer a league defeat this season. They have similar points (20) and goal difference (10) with city rivals Arsenal but have scored more goals (18) than the Gunners (16).

Heung-Min Son has been Spurs' most lethal weapon this term. The South Korean attacker has six goals to his name in eight league appearances. He recently won the Premier League Player for the month of September, after netting six times in four games.

#3 Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Unai Emery's Aston Villa have been up to scratch this campaign, demonstrating that last season's seventh-placed finish was not a flash in the pan.

Although they commenced the season with a shambolic 5-1 loss to Newcastle, Villa has picked up form with five wins and two draws from their last seven league encounters. They currently occupy fifth position in the league table.

A good look at Villa's League record this term shows they have scored in all but one league game so far this season, which is commendable. They have netted 19 goals thus far, which include big wins over Brighton & Hove Albion (6-1) and Everton (4-0).

#2 Newcastle United

West Ham United v Newcastle United - Premier League

It's a bit odd to find Newcastle United on this ranking, as the Tyneside club are known to be more of a defensive team.

Apparently, Eddie Howe has set up his side to be compact at the back, and also fluid and ruthless offensively. The Magpies struggled at the start of the season, but have regained form after impressive performances in their last couple of games before the international break.

It became obvious that Newcastle's attack would be a force to reckon with when they thumped Aston Villa 5-1 in match-week one. They showed their attacking strength once more by humiliating Sheiifled United 8-0 at Bramall Lane.

So far, they have netted 20 goals which makes them one of the best attacking units in the Premier League this season.

#1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

The Seagulls took the league by surprise in the 2022-23 season. They gave the other clubs a run for their money and finished sixth at the end of the season, which also gave them a slot in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League.

Under Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton plays one of the best attacking football in the league. Thus, it's not bewildering that they are top of the echelon when teams with the best attack this season in the Premier League are mentioned.

Brighton have scored in all eight league games so far, with a total of 21 goals, which is an average of at least two goals per game. Players like Evan Ferguson, Solly March, Kairou Mitoma, and Joao Pedro have all been clinical in front of goal.