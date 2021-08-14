Ranking the 5 best attacking trios Cristiano Ronaldo has been part of

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the game. During an illustrious, nearly two-decade-long career, the 36-year-old has been a standout performer for club and country, scoring goals and winning titles galore.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, Ronaldo recently became the first Juventus player to score 100 goals for the club in their first three seasons. He is coming off a fabulous outing at Euro 2020, scoring five goals and bagging an assist, even as Portugal's title defense ended on a whimper.

Considering his prolific scoring prowess, it is not surprising to note that over the years Ronaldo has been a part of several attacking troikas. On that note, here's a look at the five best attacking trios the Portugal captain has been a part of during his illustrious career:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo - Alvaro Morata - Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa (from right to left)

Juventus' attacking troika of Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa may have played only one season together. But it has already sizzled as an attacking partnership, registering almost 100 goal contributions (70 goals, 27 assists) in all competitions.

Ronaldo operated predominantly down the center, while Morata and Chiesa played on the wings. The Spaniard also played as a centre-forward and a second striker on occasion.

Though Morata and Chiesa are not prolific scorers like Ronaldo, who scored 36 times last season, the duo more than made up for that by registering a high number of assists for the Portuguese star and other Juventus teammates.

Despite their exploits, Juventus failed to win their first league title in a decade. Nevertheless, it is worthwhile to note that both Morata and Chiesa are on loan, from Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina, respectively.

All three of Ronaldo, Morata and Chiesa excelled at Euro 2020, albeit for different teams, and will look to carry on in the same vein under new manager Massimiliano Allegri.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo - Ruud van Nistelrooy - Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney (from left to right) formed a formidable trio.

Cristiano Ronaldo formed one of his earliest attacking trios at Manchester United when he combined with Dutchman Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney.

It was one of the very few occasions Ronaldo was outscored in an attacking partnership. The Portuguese managed only 21 strikes across the two campaigns (2004-05 and 2005-06) the trio played together, with Van Nistelrooy contributing 40 goals and Rooney 36.

However, in Ronaldo's defense, it can be said that his rather low goal tally is attributable to the fact that he operated on the flanks, along with Rooney, as Van Nistelrooy played down the middle. Ronaldo did have the most assists of the three, with 18; Rooney chipped in with 16, while Van Nistelrooy registered ten.

However, with the three operating together at a time when Chelsea became a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League, United only had the Carling Cup to show for the exploits of their attacking trio during this period.

