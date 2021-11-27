Ranking the 5 best ball-winning midfielders in the world right now

Forwards may attract all the plaudits and headlines for their goals and assists in the final third of the pitch. However, a strong team is built on the basis of a successful midfield. Ball-winning and interceptions are a crucial part of any world-class midfielder’s game and every manager relies heavily on these qualities.

The likes of Sergio Busquets, Casemiro and Jorginho are absolutely vital to their respective units and one would struggle to get the team clicking without their presence.

Many of these midfielders also have the highest ball-winning statistics in their respective sides, which also reflects on how the entire team’s structure is set up.

To rate the best ball-winning midfielders in the world, we’ve primarily chosen interceptions as the defining attribute. However, we’ve also included successful tackles completed statistics to give you a clearer idea.

The two qualities might seem pretty similar but they’re quite different. Tackling is done by aggressively pressing the man in possession and making a move for the ball. Meanwhile, interceptions are dependent on players instinctively anticipating where the ball will be played and moving into those spaces to recover possession.

Without further ado, let’s discuss the best ball-winning midfielders in the world:

Note: All stats are from FBref and purely for the 2021-22 season

#5 Sergio Busquets - Barcelona

RC Celta de Vigo v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

The return of Xavi as head coach seems to have reinvigorated Sergio Busquets’ career at Barcelona. Over the last few years, Busquets has been a bit of an enigma.

His performances at club level have often been topsy-turvy, ranging from brilliant to forgettable. However, Busquets continues to exude the same panache and brilliance as his old self with the Spanish national team.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz 🎙 Xavi on Busquets, warning of sanction



🗣: "He is a very important, fundamental player. In the European Championship we saw a Spain with Busquets and another without him. He is a brutal, absolute leader. The 'alma mater' of the squad. fifth yellow ". 🎙 Xavi on Busquets, warning of sanction 🗣: "He is a very important, fundamental player. In the European Championship we saw a Spain with Busquets and another without him. He is a brutal, absolute leader. The 'alma mater' of the squad. fifth yellow ".

With that being said, Busquets continues to be the shield in front of defence at Barcelona and has done quite well this season. The club's captain has made 18 interceptions so far. Only Jordi Alba and Eric Garcia have more interceptions to their name with 19 each.

Additionally, Busquets has won 36 tackles – by far the highest in the team. He has a success rate of 54.5%.

As Xavi continues to implement his ideas and build the team, there’s no doubt that Busquets’s prominence will only grow in stature with time.

#4 Casemiro – Real Madrid

Real Madrid v FC Sheriff: Group D - UEFA Champions League

A stalwart of Real Madrid's midfield for years now, Casemiro’s value to the side cannot be overstated. Along with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, whose movements the Brazilian knows by heart now, he forms the fulcrum on the basis of which everything is done at Los Blancos.

Ask manager Carlo Ancelotti and he’ll answer that the trio know exactly what they’re doing and need little guidance. Casemiro is a solid defensive screen and getting past him can prove to be the stuff of nightmares.

Football Shithousery @FootyRustling Cameras caught Casemiro yesterday asking Ancelotti if he should get a yellow to miss the match against Inter and go into the knockout stage with a clean slate. Ancelotti with a firm no 😂👏 Cameras caught Casemiro yesterday asking Ancelotti if he should get a yellow to miss the match against Inter and go into the knockout stage with a clean slate. Ancelotti with a firm no 😂👏 https://t.co/TL2GV9k0FA

The Brazilian has made 20 interceptions so far this season, just behind the two central defenders, Eder Militao and David Alaba. Casemiro leads the charts when it comes to tackles as 42 players have fallen prey to his methods!

Casemiro will be crucial in Real Madrid’s attempt to regain La Liga this season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith