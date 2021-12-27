Ranking the 5 best Barcelona players so far this season (2021-22)

Barcelona’s chickens came home to roost this year and the Catalan club have had to deal with the ramifications. Years of financial mismanagement under former president Josep Bartomeu has seen the club rapidly lose its ability to compete with other powerhouses in Europe. It is little surprise that Barcelona have also lost the greatest player in the club’s history: Lionel Messi.

Barcelona finished in a meager third position last season, seven points behind eventual winners Atletico Madrid. This was seen as unacceptable for a club of Barcelona's historic standing and wage expenditure, yet things have not improved at the Camp Nou this season.

The Catalan giants currently sit in seventh place in the La Liga table. A formidable 18-point deficit separates them from first-place Real Madrid, and they look unlikely to finish in the Champions League places by July.

16 - Barcelona have taken 16 points from 11 games in LaLiga 2021/22 (W4 D4 L3), equalling their worst start at this stage in the three points for a win era (also 16 in the 2000/2001 and 2002/03 campaigns). Obstacle.

Things have not been better in European competition either, with Barcelona getting knocked out of the Champions League and demoted to the Europa league for the first time in their history. New head coach Xavi Hernandez has an uphill battle ahead of him on his return to the club where he won it all as a player.

Xavi will, however, take some solace in the performances of some of his players. Let's take a look at five such players who have become twinkling lights in an otherwise gloomy season for Barcelona:

#5. Jordi Alba

After leaving Valencia for Barcelona in 2012 after a transfer fee of just €14 million, the Spanish left-back has enjoyed massive success in his time with the Blaugrana. He is arguably one of the most important players at the club and, more recently, was named the fourth captain.

barcacentre @barcacentre In the nine seasons that Jordi Alba has been at Barcelona for, his presence has been so indisputable that he has played almost twice as many games as the other seven left-backs who were supposed to give him competition since 2013, when he arrived. [sport] In the nine seasons that Jordi Alba has been at Barcelona for, his presence has been so indisputable that he has played almost twice as many games as the other seven left-backs who were supposed to give him competition since 2013, when he arrived. [sport] https://t.co/CO3qFqZC6G

The 32-year-old Spaniard has taken his new role at the club in stride, providing depth and experience to a young Barcelona outfit. This season has seen Alba pick up four assists in 13 La Liga games, as well as 1.72 key passes per game; a clear sign of his consistent presence in the middle and final thirds.

#4. Sergio Busquets

The 33-year old La Masia graduate has been a stalwart in the center of the park for Barcelona this season. Known for his passing range and defensive intelligence, Busquets has notably provided an extra man during offensive plays, while excelling at interceptions during defense.

Having played all 18 La Liga games under Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernandez, the star has made 1.36 tackles per game on average. He has made an average of 1.25 interceptions per game as well, while scoring one goal this season.

