Ranking the 5 best Barcelona players in La Liga history

Barcelona are one of the most successful club teams in the world. Their success can be attributed to their highly reputable academy and generally smart investments in transfer windows.

Considering Barcelona's pedigree, it is unsurprising to see why some of the best players in the game like Thierry Henry, Pep Guardiola, Carles Puyol, Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and a few others have played for the club.

While generations of talents have come through the La Liga club, there are an exceptional few who have stood out in terms of their contributions and impact. On that note, here is a look at the top five Barcelona players in La Liga history.

#5 Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta spent 22 years at Barcelona.

Andres Iniesta almost spent his entire career playing for Barcelona and was the club's captain for three seasons. Iniesta, who played at Barcelona for more than two decades across levels, is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Although Iniesta started out as a defensive midfielder, the Spaniard has played in many attacking positions, including left-wing, attacking midfield and right-wing. However, he spent most of his Barcelona career playing as a central midfielder, where he was most effective, making 445 appearances in that position.

Overall, the 37-year-old made 674 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 57 goals and providing 139 assists. His excellent ball control and passing abilities were otherworldly.

Since leaving Barcelona in 2018, Iniesta has been playing for Vissel Kobe in Japan.

#4 Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff was also a Barcelona manager between 1988 and 1996.

A three-time Ballon d'Or winner, the late Johan Cruyff is regarded as one of the best players and managers of all time.

Between 1973 and 1978, Cruyff played for Barcelona. In his first season at the club, he helped Barcelona win their first La Liga trophy in 14 years. Fast, creative and possessing an excellent vision, the Dutch international was almost unstoppable.

Although Cruyff did not go on to win more La Liga titles as a player, he managed to clinch the Copa del Rey in 1978.

Cruyff, who expired five years ago, has left behind a lasting legacy. <ost of the old Barcelona faithful still remember the Dutchman's fabulous heeled finish against Atletico Madrid.

