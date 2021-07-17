Ranking the 5 best Barcelona players in the last decade

Barcelona have been and continue to be home to some of the greatest players to have graced the beautiful game. The club's famed youth academy 'La Masia' has consistently produced world-class footballers. Barcelona have been one of the most successful clubs of all time and they have been dominant in the 21st century as well.

The Catalans have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic in a financial sense and are still reeling from the effects of it. But that hasn't stopped them from achieving success on the pitch. Though they weren't at the top of their game in the 2020-21 season, they still won the Copa Del Rey this past term.

Barcelona have been one of the most successful European clubs in the last decade

Barcelona won the UEFA Champions League twice in the last decade. They have won six La Liga titles since the start of the 2010-11 season as well. They have had some incredible talent on their payroll and today, we will take a look at the very best among them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Barcelona players from the last decade.

#5 Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets has been Barcelona's midfield metronome for more than a decade now. The Spaniard has been exemplary as a holding midfielder and possesses world-class technical ability.

Busquets is arguably one of the greatest holding midfielders of all time but he doesn't often get the kind of credit he deserves. He was just as important to the Spanish national side and Barcelona as Andres Iniesta or Xavi were. Busquets was also instrumental in the Catalans' success in the past decade.

One of the most well-rounded midfielders of his generation, Busquets has been adept at recovering possession and kickstarting attacks for his side. At the age of 33, he may have lost a yard of pace but he is still going strong.

He has been a mainstay in the Barcelona side that won six La Liga titles and two Champions League titles since the 2010-11 season.

#4 Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is arguably the best striker Barcelona have had since the turn of the millennium. The tenacious Uruguayan marksman struck up a wonderful partnership with both Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. At their best, the trio were simply unstoppable, scoring goals for fun.

Barcelona signed Suarez from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 for a sum reported to be in the ballpark of €80 million. From then until he left for Atletico Madrid in rather unceremonious fashion, Suarez made 283 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions.

He scored a whopping 195 goals and provided 113 assists during his time with Barcelona. Suarez won the European Golden Shoe in his second season with the Catalans. El Pistolero won four La Liga titles, one Champions League title, four Copa Del Reys and two Supercopa de Espanas over the course of his six year stay at Barcelona.

