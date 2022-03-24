Ranking the 5 best Barcelona players under Xavi

It has been nearly six months since Barcelona appointed club icon Xavi Hernandez as their new permanent manager early in November last year.

The legendary midfielder had an uphill task on his hands with the Blaugrana in disarray, leading to the sacking of Ronald Koeman in October. They were placed ninth in La Liga and on the verge of their first UEFA Champions League group stage exit since 2001.

Xavi has sparked an incredible turnaround, winning 14 of his 25 games at the club so far and losing just four times. Although it was too late to save the club's Champions League hopes, Barcelona are doing well in the UEFA Europa League and are into the quarter-finals.

Barcelona are cruising in La Liga under Xavi

Most impressive, though, has been their league displays, as Barcelona now sit third in La Liga with 54 points from 28 games. The Spanish giants are also on a terrific 13-game unbeaten league run. A win in their game in hand will see them overtake second-placed Sevilla on goal difference.

However, the gap between the Blaugrana and eternal rivals Real Madrid at the top is still a massive 12 points.

Squawka @Squawka Most points won in Europe's top five divisions in 2022:



◉ Liverpool (28)

◉ Barcelona (26)

◉ Atlético Madrid (25)

◉ Juventus (25)

◉ Napoli (24)

◉ Milan (24)

◉ RB Leipzig (23)

◉ Dortmund (23)

◉ Strasbourg (22)



Barça's unbeaten run in LaLiga extends to 13 games. Most points won in Europe's top five divisions in 2022:◉ Liverpool (28)◉ Barcelona (26)◉ Atlético Madrid (25)◉ Juventus (25)◉ Napoli (24)◉ Milan (24)◉ RB Leipzig (23)◉ Dortmund (23)◉ Strasbourg (22)Barça's unbeaten run in LaLiga extends to 13 games. https://t.co/JM3dawfV9l

Nevertheless, Barcelona's recent 4-0 thumping of their arch-rivals in El Clasico at the Bernabeu is convincing proof that Xavi and co. are on the right track. On thhere's a note, we look at five players who have impressed at the Camp Nou under his management:

#5 Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele has impressed under Xavi.

After being asked to leave the club in the January window, even the most optimistic fans would not have held much hope of a revival for Ousmane Dembele. Instead, the 24-year-old French winger has looked like a man reborn in recent months.

Dembele has featured in 20 games under Xavi, scoring twice and providing a whopping nine assists. His wage demands could make a potential contract renewal difficult, but for now, he is proving his worth to the club after a disappointing few years.

He was particularly impressive in the recent La Liga fixtures against Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid, netting once and registering four assists across both games.

#4 Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo (#4) holds off Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid.

Out of contract next year, 23-year-old Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo also faced an uncertain future at the club right before Xavi's arrival. Under the Spanish coach, though, the centre-back has been a constant and reassuring presence in the Blaugrana backline.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona League leaders for goals from headers League leaders for goals from headers 👊 League leaders for goals from headers ✈⚽

Araujo has played 22 of 25 games under Xavi, even netting three times. His versatility has also been on full display, as the Uruguay international has been deployed across a back three, impressing in each position. He most notably played as a right-back in El Clasico and kept the dangerous Vinicius Jr. quiet for most of the match.

Interestingly, all three of his goals have come in crucial La Liga fixtures against high-quality opposition in Real Madrid, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

#3 Pablo Gavi

Gavi has been nothing short of sensational so far.

While Pedri has earned the majority of the plaudits since his return from an injury earlier this year, 17-year-old midfielder Pablo Gavi has been quietly brilliant under Xavi. The young Spaniard has played 21 games under the Blaugrana legend, scoring twice and providing four assists.

He has also been capped four times by Spain and has been picked in their squad for the ongoing international break.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Gavi can make assists with his shoes untied Gavi can make assists with his shoes untied https://t.co/pqI5eRiMH3

More impressively, Xavi has trusted Gavi in big games, handing the youngster starts in the Europa League and against Atletico Madrid in La Liga. The teenager's silky skills on the ball, high work rate and desire on the pitch have already captured the hearts of the Barcelona faithful.

#2 Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres in Europa League action against Galatasaray.

Barcelona's clever business in the winter transfer window is arguably the biggest reason for their superb form in 2022. Ferran Torres was their most expensive signing in January, and arrived on a €55 million move from Manchester City.

The Spanish forward is just 22-years-old and has shown why the Blaugrana were willing to spend big on him despite their financial issues. Torres has six goals and five assists in 14 games under Xavi, including goal contributions against Napoli, Galatasaray, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Despite operating primarily on the right flank for Spain and Manchester City, he has impressed on the left wing at Camp Nou. Pep Guardiola occasionally used Torres as a false nine at Manchester City, and Xavi has followed likewise, deploying the 22-year-old through the middle at times.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continued his hot streak in the El Clasico.

Eyebrows were raised when Barcelona decided to bring in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer in January this year. He was, after all, a 32-year-old forward reliant on pace and with a history of disciplinary issues.

Mikel Arteta stripped him of the Arsenal armband and dropped him from the squad, while Gabon sent him home from the AFCON after a reported heart issue.

However, Aubameyang has been nothing short of phenomenal for Xavi and has immediately repaid the faith shown in him by the Spanish giants. The former Dortmund man has nine goals and an assist in just 11 games for his new club. This includes a stunning hat-trick against Valencia and a brace in El Clasico.

Not bad for a player many considered to be done and dusted just a couple of months ago.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra