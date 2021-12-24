Ranking the 5 best Bayern Munich players so far this season (2021-22)

The fact that Bayern Munich look set to win a tenth successive Bundesliga crown is hardly a surprise to anyone who follows European football. The Bavarian juggernauts have been the best team in Germany for decades.

The fact that Julian Nagelsmann has them sitting comfortably at the top of the table is not particularly special. Many managers have had Bayern atop the Bundesliga table heading into the new year and many have won the Bundesliga with Die Roten.

What is impressive, however, is the terrifying dominance that Nagelsmann has maintained with Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Bayern showcased ruthlessness to all who stood in their path in Europe, including relegating Barcelona to the Europa League.

What’s more, the team can boast of a contingent of world-class talent capable of dispatching any team on the planet with a truly frightening score in the space of 90 minutes.

Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga for the NINTH season in a row!

The real test for Julian Nagelsmann will be lifting the Champions League, the only piece of silverware Die Roten truly desire.

The Bavarian outfit can remain confident as they are arguably the best performing team in Europe right now. Julian Nagelsmann will be hoping to convert that dominance into a European crown come the end of the season, and perhaps another as next season comes around.

Their success is built on the back of fantastic performances and these are the 5 best performers for Bayern Munich so far this season:

#5 Alphonso Davies

FC Bayern München v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

He might be just 21 years of age, but Alphonso Davies is already a world-class player. Having aided Bayern Munich to the Champions League in 2020, it is little surprise that the star took over David Alaba's left-back slot in Munich. With each passing season, Alphonso Davies has continued to improve, and this campaign has been no different.













Alphonso Davies' top speed is 34.76 km/h. That's around the same as a bottlenose dolphin.

The wonderkid has played 16 Bundesliga games out of a possible 18 for Die Roten, and he has started on the bench just once. He has three assists in the Bundesliga so far this season. Champions League outings have been more favorable for Davies as he has picked up two assists in five games.

#4 Lucas Hernandez

FC Bayern München v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

The Marseille-born center-back enjoyed a brilliant stint with Atletico Madrid. He graduated from the academy to the first team and quickly became an important player for the Spanish outfit. In 2019, Bayern Munich signed the star for a record €80 million on a five-year contract, and Hernandez has lived up to the hype.

This season has seen the 25-year-old play 19 games for Bayern Munich in all competitions, mostly as a center-back, but sometimes featuring in the left-back role. Hernandez's presence in defense has led to Bayern Munich conceding just 16 goals in their 17 Bundesliga outings.

Edited by Prem Deshpande