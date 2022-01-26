Ranking the 5 best Bayern Munich players right now based on ratings

Bayern Munich have been brutally dominant in the Bundesliga over the last decade, having won it 10 times consecutively. They are on course to make it to 11 as they currently sit at the top of the table with 49 points.

With second-placed Borussia Dortmund six points behind them, they certainly have quite some catching to do. It would be an interesting title race if Bayern drop points and Dortmund go on a long winless run.

Bayern Munich have great squad depth

Bayern Munich have amazing players at their disposal and can even rely on their bench to do business on the pitch. The Bavarian club has conceded just 19 goals this season, the best in the league.

With 65 goals scored so far, Bayern have had some massive contributions from different players. Without further ado, let's look at their best players so far this season, who have made at least 10 appearances.

#5 Serge Gnabry (7.4)

Many fans wrote Serge Gnabry off when he failed to make it big at Arsenal. His career took a massive jump when he moved to the Bundesliga in 2016 and played for Werder Bremen.

With a fine performance at the club, Gnabry earned a move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2017 but was loaned out to Hoffenheim.

He returned to Bayern the following season and has been with them ever since and has been quite deadly on the wings. Over time, his goal-scoring abilities have only got better, which has turned out to be quite useful for Bayern. He has scored 59 goals and made 37 assists in 153 appearances for the club in all competitions so far.

Are you watching Tony Pulis? Serge Gnabry has scored 10+ goals in every season he has played in the Bundesliga:◉ 2016/17:11◉ 2017/18:10◉ 2018/19:10◉ 2019/20:12◉ 2020/21:10◉ 2021/22:10Are you watching Tony Pulis? Serge Gnabry has scored 10+ goals in every season he has played in the Bundesliga: ◉ 2016/17: ⚽️11◉ 2017/18: ⚽️10◉ 2018/19: ⚽️10◉ 2019/20: ⚽️12◉ 2020/21: ⚽️10◉ 2021/22: ⚽️10 Are you watching Tony Pulis? 😀 https://t.co/pr6lDysup6

In the 2021-22 season so far, Gnabry has scored 10 goals in just 20 league appearances playing on the wings. The 26-year-old is learning well from his teammates and is turning into one of the best wingers in the Bundesliga.

#4 Leroy Sane (7.56)

Speaking of top-quality wingers, it is difficult to keep Leroy Sane out of the conversation. The former Manchester City winger joined Bayern Munich in 2020 and is now slowly becoming an important player for them.

Sane has got amazing dribbling ability, immense pace and superb creativity at his disposal. Using that, he has been very productive for the Bavarian club this season. With six goals and seven assists so far in 19 league appearances, the German forward is looking quite sharp in the attack.

Leroy Sané vs Hertha Berlin:- 90 minutes played- 1 goal- 3 key passes- 1 big chance created- 89% pass accuracy- 4/5 succ dribbles- 8 duels won Leroy Sané vs Hertha Berlin:- 90 minutes played- 1 goal- 3 key passes- 1 big chance created- 89% pass accuracy- 4/5 succ dribbles- 8 duels won🎩🇩🇪 https://t.co/ELSlb2Ttwf

The 26-year-old is bound to only get better with more game-time as his wing-play remains a vital part of Bayern's game plan. Sane will be of great help this season in Europe with the immense talent he possesses.

