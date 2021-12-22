Ranking the 5 best Chelsea players so far this season (2021-22)

Chelsea started the season in a similar vein to how they ended the previous one - with commanding victories and performances. The west London club looked unstoppable at the start of the season. They occupied the top spot in the league standings early as they racked up clean sheets.

Based on their team's early form, Chelsea were expected to follow their European crown with a first domestic league title in five years. Notably, this is the longest the club has gone without one in the Roman Abramovich era.

Chelsea, though, suffered a dip in form around the festive period. The Blues began conceding goals, something that seemed unlikely with Edouard Mendy in goal just a few weeks earlier. Suddenly, Thomas Tuchel's ruthless side dropped key points - they have one win in their last four league games.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🔵 Chelsea goals in all competitions



Defenders - 15

Midfielders - 11

Forwards - 12 🔵 Chelsea goals in all competitionsDefenders - 15Midfielders - 11Forwards - 12

However, it is far from doom and gloom at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are third in the league standings, six points adrift of leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, they have qualified for the Round of 16 in the Champions League, where they'll face French outfit Lille.

The Blues have not had a poor campaign by any means. Despite their momentary stutter, they are still widely expected to clinch at least one major trophy come the end of the season.

Chelsea have a long list of players who have performed brilliantly this season. Considering the same, manager Thomas Tuchel will have a tough task giving all these players the game time they deserve. On that note, here's a look at the Blues' top five players so far this season:

#5 Antonio Rudiger | Chelsea defender

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea's defensive performances have improved dramatically under Thomas Tuchel. The German tactician has Antonio Rudiger to thank for that. Although the star's contract has been the talk of Stamford Bridge in recent months, Rudiger has continued to impress for the Blues.

B/R Football @brfootball Antonio Rüdiger has scored eight Premier League goals.



And half of them have come against Leicester 😎 Antonio Rüdiger has scored eight Premier League goals. And half of them have come against Leicester 😎 https://t.co/WyjmVnTM9X

The German international has been key in Chelsea's push for a second Champions League trophy in two years. He featured in five of six group games, assisting a goal.

The centre-back's presence in the Premier League has also added strength to Chelsea's defence. He has played in nearly all their league games this season. Rudiger has scored two goals, and has led a world-class defence that has conceded just 12 goals in 18 games.

#4 Jorginho | Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea vs Leeds United - Premier League

Jorginho has had a sumptuous calendar year, winning the European Championship with Italy after lifting the Champions League with Chelsea. The Italy international has been the rock at the heart of Tuchel's midfield. The 30-year-old has scored four goals in the Premier League this season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Jorginho is the first player in Premier League history to have 10 consecutive goals in the competition come from the penalty spot. Specialist. 10 - Jorginho is the first player in Premier League history to have 10 consecutive goals in the competition come from the penalty spot. Specialist. https://t.co/8QnKaGfoeC

His Champions League outings have also been fruitful, with the deep-lying playmaker registering two goals in five appearances.

Jorginho may have joined Chelsea with Maurizio Sarri to help integrate Sarri-ball. However, he has since evolved into a world-class midfielder and a strong Ballon d'Or contender. Although he has struggled with injuries this season, Tuchel will need the Italian's services if the club are to rediscover their early-season mojo.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav