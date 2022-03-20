Ranking the 5 best Chelsea players in the month of March

March has been a flawless month for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side as they are yet to lose a single game across all competitions. The Blues have won a total of six out of six games so far this month, scoring a combined 15 goals and conceding just five.

A couple of Chelsea players have also hit top gear this month, and we will thus be having a look at the top five with the most outstanding performances in this article.

#5 Jorginho

Jorginho in action in the Premier League

The Blues' vice-captain has been impressive this month for the Blues in the games he has played so far.

Jorginho's performances usually go under the radar most of the time and he doesn't get much applause for the work he puts in at the heart of Thomas Tuchel's midfield.

The 30-year-old has two assists in five games to his credit this month. He turned provider with a sublime pass for Kai Havertz's goal against Newcastle United in the Premier League and also for Christian Pulisic's strike in the Champions league against Lille.

#4 Timo Werner

Timo Werner in action in the FA Cup Fifth Round

Another Blues star who has stepped up in the month of March is German forward Timo Werner. The 26-year-old striker put in a man-of-the-match performance for his club during their FA Cup fifth-round win against Luton Town on March 2 to secure their passage into the next round of the competition.

Werner scored a goal and also created the opener for midfielder Saul Niguez. He also provided the assist for Romelu Lukaku's winner.

#3 Mason Mount

Next up is Blues' midfielder Mason Mount, who has been one of the club's standout players this season with eight goals and 12 assists from 41 appearances across competitions.

Mason Mount against Norwich City in the Premier League

The 23-year-old has had a goal and two lovely assists in the month of March so far for the Blues across all competitions.

Mount scored Chelsea's second goal and turned provider for Trevoh Chalobah's opener against Norwich City in the Premier League and also provided another assist for Cesar Azpilicueta against Lille in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The Englishman also set up both of Chelsea's goals in their 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday.

#2 Christian Pulisic

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic has also played a key role with Thomas Tuchel's team going unbeaten so far this month. The American winger has scored two important goals and also provided an assist for Chelsea.

The 23-year-old winger grabbed a goal and turned provider for one of Kai Havertz's strikes against Burnley in the Premier league. He also scored the Blues' equalizer against Lille in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash, scooping home the man of the match award. Pulisic had also found the net in the first leg.

#1 Kai Havertz

Arguably the Blues' most in-form player in recent games, Kai Havertz has been banging in goals in almost all his games this month.

he German forward has scored four goals in four games for the Blues, including a brace against Burnley, a late winner against Newcastle United, and Chelsea's third against Norwich City in the English Premier League.

Havertz in action in the Premier League

He also won the man-of-the-match award against Newcastle United with a stoppage time stunner to hand his club all three points in the game.

