Ranking the 5 best Chelsea players in the Premier League era

Chelsea are one of the most successful teams of the Premier League era. The Blues boast a rich history of triumphs that have cemented their place among football's elite. The club's excellence in the Premier League era is underscored by their five league titles and two Champions League conquests.

What sets Chelsea apart is not just their silverware collection, but also their knack for nurturing and attracting some of the league's most iconic talents. From Frank Lampard's midfield wizardry to Didier Drogba's lethal striking, Chelsea has been home to some of the finest players the competition has ever seen.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best Chelsea players in the Premier League era.

#5 Petr Cech

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Petr Cech's status as one of Chelsea's best players in the Premier League era is beyond question. His commanding presence between the sticks earned him a reputation as one of the league's finest goalkeepers.

Cech was instrumental in Chelsea's successes, providing a rock-solid foundation for their defence and playing a pivotal role in their numerous title-winning campaigns. His exceptional shot-stopping abilities and ability to produce excellence on a consistent basis make him a standout figure in the club's history.

Cech won the Premier League Golden Glove on four occasions. The legendary goalkeeper won four Premier League titles, one Champions League title, one Europa League title, four FA Cups and three League Cups with Chelsea.

#4 Eden Hazard

Soccer Eden Hazard Retires

Eden Hazard's decision to call it a day on his footballing career at the age of 32 earlier this week has been a difficult thing to stomach for Premier League fans. The manner in which his career derailed following a much-anticipated move to Real Madrid in 2019 is almost unprecedented.

Hazard, during his prime years at Chelsea, was one of the best attackers on the planet. He was a dynamic dribbler blessed with blistering pace and an incredible understanding of the game. The iconic Belgian terrorized defenders and was Chelsea's standout performer between 2013 and 2019.

He won two Premier League titles, two UEFA Europa League titles, one FA Cup and one League Cup with Chelsea.

#3 John Terry

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

In the grand tapestry of the Premier League, John Terry's name stands as a symbol of defensive prowess and unwavering leadership. A colossus of the modern era, he wasn't just a captain, but the heartbeat of Chelsea Football Club.

Terry, the man who bled blue, epitomized a generation of resolute defenders who gave it their all to protect their fortresses. His legacy is defined by his well-timed tackles, authoritative headers and an unwavering commitment to the cause.

Beyond the defensive trenches, his leadership galvanized Stamford Bridge and ignited a collective spirit that propelled the Blues to domestic and European glory.

Terry won five Premier League titles, one Champions League title, five FA Cups, one Europa League title and three League Cups with Chelsea.

#2 Didier Drogba

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

Didier Drogba is one of the finest strikers of the modern era. His warrior-like spirit and ability to deliver in clutch scenarios have helped cement his status as one of the most elite centre-forwards the Premier League has ever seen.

Drogba's name became synonymous with clutch performances, none more legendary than his towering header in the 2012 Champions League final. He scored vital goals, both in domestic and European competitions, propelling the club to glory on multiple occasions.

Beyond his goal-scoring heroics, Drogba's charismatic presence and unyielding commitment endeared him to the Blues faithful. He continues to be one of the most revered figures of the Premier League era.

The legendary Ivory Coast striker won four Premier League titles, one Champions League title, four FA Cups and three League Cups with the Blues.

#1 Frank Lampard

Bolton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

Not only is Frank Lampard regarded as one of the best players in Chelsea's history but also as one of the best midfielders of his generation. Lampard was a box-to-box midfielder who delivered on both sides of the pitch by virtue of his incredible technical qualities and unrelenting work ethic.

Not only was he an incredible playmaker but he was also a great goalscorer and showed a knack for finding the back of the net from a variety of positions on the pitch.

Lampard holds the Premier League records for most goals scored by a midfielder (177) and the most goals scored from outside the box (41) in the competition.

He won three Premier League titles, one Champions League title, four FA Cups, one Europa League title and two League Cups with Chelsea.