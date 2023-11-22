Ranking the 5 best Chelsea players since 2000

Since the turn of the millennium, Chelsea have undergone a remarkable transformation into one of the Premier League's powerhouses.

The catalyst for this shift was the arrival of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich as the club's owner in 2003. His lavish financial backing allowed Chelsea to make marquee signings, bringing in top-tier talent.

Under the management of the 'Special One', José Mourinho, Chelsea secured back-to-back Premier League titles in 2004-05 and 2005-06, announcing their arrival as a dominant force.

This success was further solidified with additional league titles, FA Cups, and the pinnacle achievement of winning the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

The club's ability to attract world-class managers and players, combined with a winning mentality, has firmly established Chelsea as a formidable presence in English and European football.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best Chelsea players since 2000.

#5 Petr Cech

Petr Cech's arrival at Chelsea in 2004 coincided with a period of unprecedented success for the Blues. The legendary goalkeeper played a pivotal role in helping the club secure multiple Premier League titles and domestic cups.

Cech's shot-stopping abilities were top-notch and his commanding presence inside the area and remarkable consistency added to his reputation as one of the best in the business. The former Czech Republic number one's contributions were instrumental in establishing Chelsea as a defensive powerhouse in Europe.

Cech is the seventh-most capped Chelsea player of all time. He won four Premier League titles, one Champions League, title, one Europa League title, four FA Cups and three League Cups at Stamford Bridge.

#4 Eden Hazard

Chelsea fans were gutted to see Eden Hazard leave Chelsea in 2019 to join Real Madrid. Football fans in unison were crestfallen when Hazard announced his retirement earlier this year after a forgettable stint at Real Madrid which was no fair reflection of his world-class ability.

Hazard was an absolute phenom during his time at Chelsea with his electrifying skill, dynamic dribbling and consistent impact. He glided past defenders effortlessly and also possessed a keen eye for goal. The former Belgium international was a nightmare to defend against and he was a linchpin in the Blues' attack.

He played a crucial role in guiding them to two Premier League titles and one Europa League title. Not only did he stand out for his sheer technical brilliance, but also for his leadership and ability to come up clutch at crucial moments.

#3 John Terry

John Terry is unequivocally one of the greatest Chelsea players of the 21st century. He is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the history of the Premier League. As the Blues' long-term captain, Terry played a pivotal role in Chelsea's transformation into one of the Premier League giants.

Renowned for his dominant presence at the back, exceptional defensive qualities and unwavering commitment, Terry is a much-revered figure at Chelsea. He is Chelsea's most successful captain of all time.

He has won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, one Champions League title and one Europa League title with the Blues.

#2 Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba is one of the most widely adored players in the history of the Premier League. He represents a vivid hue in the club's rich palette after the 2000s. Drogba wasn't just a striker. He was the embodiment of sheer force, an absolute unit in the opponent's box.

Drogba married raw power and finesse and his impact transcended traditional metrics. The Ivory Coast international defined his legacy with his crunching headers and ability to score crucial goals when his team needed him the most.

Drogba's name is etched into Chelsea folklore and he is a key figure in the club's golden era. He won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one Champions League title and three League Cups with Chelsea.

#1 Frank Lampard

Who else could be at the top of this list but Frank Lampard? When he arrived from West Ham United, the Blues couldn't have guessed that they were landing a player who'd go on to be one of their greatest of all time.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, Lampard thrived in a box-to-box role and became the greatest goalscoring midfielder to have ever graced the Premier League. In addition to being an exceptionally gifted footballer, he also stood out for his leadership qualities and loyalty.

Lampard won three Premier League titles, one Champions League title, one Europa League title, four FA Cups and two League Cups with Chelsea.