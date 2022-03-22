Ranking the 5 best Chelsea players under Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving at Chelsea just over a year ago. The German tactician was appointed head coach of the London giants in January 2021, with the Blues languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table at the time.

Tuchel led the club to a fourth-place finish as well as a sensational 2021 UEFA Champions League triumph, the second in the club's history. Since then, Chelsea have also won the 2021 UEFA Super Cup and the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup under the German's guidance.

They narrowly lost this year's EFL Carabao Cup final to Liverpool after a penalty shootout but are safely into the FA Cup semi-finals, as well as the 2022 Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea's defenders have flourished under Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel's time at Stamford Bridge has been characterized by defensive resilience and solidity. While Chelsea's attack has been blunt and wasteful at times under the German, their defense has been impenetrable. The Blues finished the 2020-21 season with the second-best defensive record in the league (36 goals conceded).

11 goals scored, 2 conceded.

With 19 goals conceded in 28 games so far this season, the third-placed side have let in just one more than Manchester City. The Sky Blues are on course to have English football's stingiest defense for the second year running.

Therefore, it is no surprise that defenders dominate our list of five Chelsea stars who have flourished under Thomas Tuchel.

#5 Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic gets his team up the pitch with a darting run

Not the most glamorous of players, Croatian star Mateo Kovacic has formed a tremendous partnership with N'Golo Kante in the middle of the park for Chelsea. The 27-year-old midfielder is in his fourth season at Stamford Bridge and has made 175 appearances (four goals, 12 assists) since arriving from Real Madrid.





“He has the mentality of a real champion.”



Thomas Tuchel on Mateo Kovacic:

"He has the mentality of a real champion."

Kovacic has featured in 53 of Tuchel's 78 games as Blues boss so far, scoring twice and providing five assists. Like his compatriot Luka Modric, Kovacic is a well-rounded midfielder, capable of winning the ball back and playing a pass.

His most valuable trait, however, is his ability to move forward with the ball at his feet, as Kovacic's penetrative dribbles help the Blues get up the pitch quickly.

#4 Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy has been huge for the Blues since his arrival at the club

Signed from Stade Rennais for £21.5 million in 2020, 30-year-old Edouard Mendy has enjoyed a rapid rise under Thomas Tuchel. After spending £72 million on Kepa Arrizabalaga, who turned out to be a huge disappointment, the Blues were under pressure to acquire a world-class keeper.

The Senegalese custodian has developed into an elite keeper during his time at Chelsea. Mendy has played 58 games under Tuchel, keeping 32 clean sheets and conceding just 34 goals.

He was named the best goalkeeper in the world for 2021 at FIFA's 'The Best' awards earlier this year.

#3 Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz celebrates his late winner against Newcastle United in a league fixture

German attacking midfielder Kai Havertz endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge after joining the club in 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen for £72 million. The 22-year-old, though, continues to shine under Tuchel and is a bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming Chelsea attack.





A 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨 finish from the German in the 90th minute to hand Chelsea a 1-0 win over Newcastle. Kai Havertz 🥶🥶A 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨 finish from the German in the 90th minute to hand Chelsea a 1-0 win over Newcastle. https://t.co/MijpTBSGGF

Havertz has played 55 games under his compatriot, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists. With 11 goals across competitions so far this season, he is the club's second-highest scorer, just one behind Romelu Lukaku. The German star famously scored the only goal of the 2021 Champions League final, handing his club a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

#2 Reece James

Reece James celebrates against Burnley

The importance of wing-backs in Thomas Tuchel's system is well-documented. It is no surprise that Ben Chilwell and Reece James have flourished under the German manager.

James, in particular, has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last year, going from a talented academy product to one of the best wing-backs in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old Englishman has caught the eye with his crossing ability, pace and power. With six goals and eight assists in 55 games under Tuchel, James has been remarkably productive in attacking areas.





◎ 16 games

◉ 5 goals

◉ 5 assists



Happy 22nd birthday. 🥳 Reece James has been directly involved in more goals this season than any other Chelsea player:◎ 16 games◉ 5 goals◉ 5 assistsHappy 22nd birthday. 🥳 https://t.co/f2IKcLN8vs

His power, stamina and recovery speed make him a solid defender as well. It would not be a surprise to see the young star continue to get better in the coming months.

#1 Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger during the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup

During Frank Lampard's last months as Chelsea boss, it seemed as though Antonio Rudiger's departure from Stamford Bridge was inevitable. The 29-year-old German centre-back made just four league appearances in the first half of the 2020-21 season before Tuchel's arrival sparked a dramatic turnaround.

Since then, Rudiger has been transformed into one of the most in-demand defenders in the world. He is arguably the most important Blues player under Tuchel, featuring in 66 games so far.

Rudiger's brutal aggression, raw pace, and imposing physique make him a tough customer to handle at both ends of the pitch.

TweetChelseaUK @TweetChelseaUK Antonio Rudiger is the best centre-back in the Premier League, above Ruben Dias and Virgil van Dijk says Rio Ferdinand. #cfc Antonio Rudiger is the best centre-back in the Premier League, above Ruben Dias and Virgil van Dijk says Rio Ferdinand. #cfc https://t.co/51ZSbeEEyV

A real threat from set-pieces, he has four goals and five assists to his name under Tuchel, while also being one of the most solid centre-backs in Europe. He is out of contract this summer and it would not be a surprise to see the continent's elite clubs make massive wage offers to secure his services.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava