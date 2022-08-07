Ranking Chelsea's 5 signings of the summer

Chelsea have been quite active in the ongoing transfer window, making five signings this summer.

Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marc Cucurella, and Gabriel Slonina have all joined the London club from Manchester City, Napoli, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chicago Fire, respectively.

The Blues have spent a total of £167.93 million on summer signings as Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to compete on all fronts this season. They started their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (August 6).

The English giants could still make further signings before the summer transfer window slams shut on September 1.

But today, we will rank the five players Chelsea have so far signed this summer.

#5 Gabriel Slonina - £8.1 million

Slonina will play on loan in the Major League Soccer

American goalkeeper Slonina was Chelsea's third signing of the summer after Sterling and Koulibaly. The 18-year-old shot-stopper was snapped up from Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Chicago Fire for a fee of in the region of £8.1 million.

However, he will not be at Stamford Bridge this season as he was loaned back to Chicago Fire where he could gain more playing time and experience.

#4 Carney Chukwuemeka - £20 million

Carney Chukwuemeka in action for Aston Villa

Chelsea signed another youngster in Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa this summer.

The London outfit paid the Vilans £16.20 million for the 18-year-old who will be a first-team member at Stamford Bridge this season. Chukwuemeka made a total of 15 appearances across competitions for Aston Villa last term, registering a solitary assist.

He can play as an attacking or central midfielder and will offer the Blues versatility in the midfield department.

#3 Marc Cucurella - £58.7 million

Cucurella is the Blues latest summer signing

Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella is the latest recruit at Stamford Bridge. After weeks of speculation, the Blues beat Manchester City for the signature of the former Brighton player.

Chelsea paid Brighton an intial £58.7 million for Cucurella, a record fee received by the Seagulls. He is also the London outfit's most expensive signing of the summer so far.

Cucurella will add more bite to the club's defense and will fifght with Ben Chilwell for a place in the starting line-up.

He made his Chelsea debut in the 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday, replacing fellow summer signing Koulibaly in the 75th minute.

#2 Raheem Sterling - £50.5 million

Sterling in pre-season action

After seven seasons at the Etihad Stadium, Sterling decided to part ways with Manchester City this summer.

Sterling was Chelsea's first signing of the summer, joining the club from for £50.5 million. Hailed as one of the best wingers in England, he scored 131 goals and provided 95 assists in 339 games in all competitions for City.

The 27-year-old is primarily a left-winger but can also play as the main striker if needed. He played the full 90 minutes against Everton.

#1 Kalidou Koulibaly - £34.2 million

SSC Napoli v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Koulibaly is arguably the Blues' best signing of the summer so far.

The club lost centre-backs Antonio Ridiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, on free transfers earlier in the summer. Chelsea were in the market for a reliable defender and roped in Koulibaly from Napoli.

Considering the Senegal international's experience and quality, the £34.2 million fee doesn't seem like much. He could be a vital presence in the club's backline for years to come.

Koulibaly started against Everton before being subbed off in the 75th minute.

