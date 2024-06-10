Ranking 5 best defenders at Euro 2024

Euro 2024 is on the horizon as the tournament in Germany will start on June 14. Teams like France, England, Germany, Italy, and Portugal are among the consensus favorites.

The coaches are shunning all areas of their teams, certainly their defenses. Solid backlines are historically known to be key components of tournament-winning teams.

A few top-notch defenders are heading to Euro 2024 as well. The center-backs as well as the full-backs, carry the same importance. In this listicle, we rank the best five defenders in the upcoming European championships.

Three center-backs, a left-back, and a right-back have been listed below. Read on to learn more about the top five defenders.

Top 5 defenders at Euro 2024

#1 Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands v Canada - International Friendly

Virgil van Dijk has been among the best defenders in the world in the recent past. He also has a case for being the best center-back in the world at the moment.

The Dutchman, Liverpool's captain, is a towering presence at the back. His game-reading ability is second to none. Apart from that, Van Dijk is also an excellent passer of the ball.

Van Dijk returned to his best form this season with Liverpool. The Dutchman helped his side win the Carabao Cup and was a stout presence throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

The 32-year-old is Netherlands' captain and has so far made 67 appearances for Oranjes. Apart from his defending skills, Van Dijk is also a handful in set-piece situations.

#2 Antonio Rudiger

Germany v Greece - International Friendly

Antonio Rudiger enters the Euro 2024 on the back of a spectacular season with Real Madrid. He won the Supercopa de Espana, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League with the Madrid giants.

Rudiger was a regular starter throughout the season, helping Carlo Ancelotti's side keep 22 clean sheets in 48 games in 2023-24. Rudiger is athletic and pacey. He can keep up with any attacker in the world.

His energetic presence helps teams get over the line when faced with adversity. With the tournament set to take place in Germany, Rudiger is expected to be a key player for Die Mannschaft.

The 31-year-old is a veteran of Germany's national team, so far making 69 appearances. He will have Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, and others as his defensive partner at the European championships.

#3 Ruben Dias

Portugal v Finland - International Friendly

Ruben Dias has been a key player for Manchester City and Portugal for a while. He made 44 appearances across competitions for the Cityzens in 2023-24 as Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League. Dias helped his team keep 15 clean sheets.

Dias is a strong presence at the back. Having a reliable presence like him allows teams to play more fluently in the upper end of the pitch. At 27, Dias is in the prime of his career.

Portugal has Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and other attacking players in their ranks. Dias, Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Pepe, and more form a strong center-back pool as well.

Dias is expected to lead his country's defensive duties at Euro 2024. He has so far made 56 appearances for Portugal's national team. A good tournament for Dias would catapult Roberto Martinez's side's bid to win Euro 2024.

#4 Dani Carvajal

Croatia v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Final

The modern game is ever-evolving and there's a change in perception about how a full-back should play. Dani Carvajal, however, has continued adapting. He has been among the best in his position for the past decade.

The Real Madrid right-back recently won his sixth Champions League with the club. Carvajal also scored in the final against Borussia Dortmund. The 32-year-old bagged six goals and five assists in 41 games, recording his best goalscoring season.

Carvajal is a veteran for Spain with 44 appearances under his belt. He can deliver dangerous crosses into the box and can also play decisive passes.

Carvajal has also shown a knack for scoring important goals. He is a valuable asset for Luis de la Fuente's team. The Nations League 2023 champions are looking to make a strong run at Euro 2024.

#5 Theo Hernandez

Germany v France - International Friendly

France suffered a big blow when Lucas Hernandez got ruled out of Euro 2024 with an ACL injury. To Didier Deschamps' relief, Lucas' brother Theo is ready to step in, just as he did in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Theo heads into the tournament after making 46 appearances for AC Milan in 2023-24. He scored five goals and provided 11 assists. He is a solid presence on the left side both defensively and offensively.

Theo is expected to be the starting left-back for Les Bleus, benching Ferland Mendy. He has so far made 27 appearances for his country, scoring twice and providing eight assists.

France are one of the favorites to win Euro 2024. They have quality all around the pitch. Theo's form is expected to be pivotal for Didier Deschamps' side during the tournament.

