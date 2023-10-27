Ranking the 5 best defenders in the Premier League so far this season (October 2023)

Defending in the Premier League can be a daunting task. The sheer physicality of the competition can be quite intimidating to players. The high-octane, end-to-end action demands unwavering focus and a strong work ethic from defenders.

The Premier League has been home to some legendary defenders. Even today, there is no shortage of such exceptional talents in the league.

The English top flight continues to be replete with world-class centre-backs who tower over their opponents and bully them off the ball. It also hosts numerous indefatigable full-backs who contribute equally on either side of the pitch.

Let's take a look at the five best defenders in the Premier League so far this season (October 2023).

#5 Matty Cash | Aston Villa

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Matty Cash has been one of the best attacking full-backs in the new Premier League season. He has impressed with his relentless pursuit of excellence down the right flank for Aston Villa. Cash is constantly making overlapping runs and he poses a huge threat with his excellent crossing ability inside the attacking third.

Villa currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with 19 points from nine matches and Cash has been one of their best players so far this campaign. The 26-year-old has scored two goals and provided one assist in nine Premier League appearances so far this season.

#4 Pedro Porro | Tottenham Hotspur

Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur

Under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur have transformed into one of the most formidable sides in the Premier League. They are potent on either side of the pitch and this has a lot to do with the effectiveness and doggedness of their full-backs Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie.

Porro, in particular, has been mighty impressive. The Portuguese right-back joined Spurs on loan in January 2023. He impressed in his first half-season at the club, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 15 Premier League appearances in the 2022-23 season for Spurs.

Unsurprisingly, Spurs signed him on a permanent basis this summer. Postecoglou has used the 24-year-old as an inverted full-back this term and Porro has been thriving at Spurs of late. His ball progression skills and passing abilities have been crucial to Spurs' early season form.

#3 Joachim Andersen | Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace v Fulham FC

While Newcastle United's 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace last weekend reflects rather poorly on him, it was one of the rare instances where Joachim Andersen failed to deliver this season. He has been a colossus at the back and has also been quite impressive with his distribution as well.

The 27-year-old is nearly indomitable in the air and has given his side an edge during set-pieces. Andersen has won three Player of the Match awards in the Premier League so far this season and has undoubtedly been one of the best defenders in the competition so far.

#2 Cristian Romero | Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC

Cristian Romero's inconsistency held him back in his first two seasons in the Premier League. However, under new manager Postecoglou, Romero has burgeoned into a beast at the back for the Lilywhites.

The tough-tackling, belligerent defender has not only impressed with his defensive abilities but has also surprised everyone with his exceptional ball-progression skills. The Argentina international often motors forward with confidence and plays some really good passes to his teammates.

He has been one of the best players in the Premier League in the early stages of the 2023-24 season. In addition to being a stalwart in defence, Romero has also chipped in with two goals for Spurs. He boasts a pass completion rate of 92.1% in the league so far as well.

#1 Kieran Trippier | Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Kieran Trippier has been one of Newcastle United's main creative outlets ever since arriving at the club in January 2022. He did an excellent job for them down the right flank last season and he's only gone and outdone himself in the new campaign.

Trippier has been an absolute menace down the right wing for the Magpies in the new season. He has picked up six assists in nine appearances so far and has also been extremely adept in a defensive sense.

Trippier is one of the most gifted full-backs of his generation and is one of the best players in the English top flight right now.