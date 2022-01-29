Ranking 5 best English players in the Premier League right now - January 2022 

The 2021-22 Premier League campaign has seen some brilliant football unfold. Players in the league across clubs have upped their game in the current season.

However, what has been most interesting over the last couple of years is the surge of talent coming from English footballers.

The Premier League has seen an influx of English talent in recent seasons

English footballers are becoming more and more prominent in the top-flight. Since Brexit, there has been a focus around honing domestic talent and promoting players from the academy. Alternatively, some clubs have tried to buy the best domestic players from Championship clubs. Either way, this season, in particular, has seen English players take their game to the next level.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best English players in the Premier League this season. (2021-22)

#5 Ben White (Arsenal)

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

Ben White has proven so far this season that he is the signing Arsenal have needed all along. The centre-back came from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported fee of £50 million last summer and few were pleased about it. After all, Manchester United had just sealed a cheaper move (£41 million) for four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane.

Squawka Football @Squawka Ben White made more clearances (6) than any other Arsenal player in the first half against Brighton.



No player made more ball recoveries (4) than the centre-back. Ben White made more clearances (6) than any other Arsenal player in the first half against Brighton.No player made more ball recoveries (4) than the centre-back. https://t.co/ttUEaqIAT1

But six months into the season, and White has proved to be a safer investment. His match temperament, composure on and off the ball, and ability to build play from the back has been priceless for the Gunners.

For far too long, the 13-time English champions missed a defender that was calm, cool and collected but also a fast and physical presence on the pitch. The 24-year-old ticks all the boxes and has helped his side keep 10 clean sheets in the 19 games he has featured for them.

Arsenal have a leader at the back now and certainly someone they can depend upon defensively for the rest of the campaign.

#4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

Bukayo Saka has been tremendous for Arsenal this season. While White has taken care of things at the back, the 20-year-old ace has taken the responsibility of attack on his shoulders. Promoted to the first-team setup a couple of years ago, the winger is now coming into his own this season.

GOAL @goal Bukayo Saka has four goals in his last three Premier League games Bukayo Saka has four goals in his last three Premier League games 😎 https://t.co/a5VqiJP51U

Trickery, flair and being direct are just some of the elements of the Englishman's game. On top of this, Saka has proven to be a hard-worker off the ball and is often the last man in defense to stop the opposing full-back from progressing.

However, his attacking prowess remains his primary strength, which has led to him scoring six goals and providing four assists in 21 league games. His numbers could have been higher if the strikeforce had been a little more prolific going forward.

Saka is already deemed to be a generational talent by most supporters of the club and he is walking the walk into proving the same this term.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh