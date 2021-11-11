Ranking the 5 best finishers in world football right now (2021)

Scoring goals is arguably the most difficult thing to do in the game of football. Hence, it is no surprise that lethal finishers are the most sought-after players in the sport. They also tend to command the highest transfer fees.

Goalscorers like Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski and Romelu Lukaku have been key in their teams' success over the past few seasons. Finishing ability is one of the most essential skills for a goalscorer, as putting the ball at the back of the net is a challenging skill to master.

On that note, here's a look at the five best finishers in world football right now.

#5 Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is a genrational talent.

Along with Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe is tipped to take over the baton from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and dominate the game for the next few years.

At just 22, Mbappe is already a FIFA World Cup winner with France, and has won the Ligue 1 title with two different clubs - Monaco and PSG. The Frenchman played an indispensable role in PSG’s run to the semi-finals of the 2020-21 Champions League. Mbappe racked up eight goals in the tournament, including a hat-trick against Barcelona and a brace against Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a flying start to his 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign, bagging six goals and as many assists in 12 appearances. In the last few seasons, Mbappe has established himself as one of the generational talents of the game. He is especially lethal in one-on-one situations, and extremely clinical in counters.

In 250 appearances across his senior career, Mbappe has found the back of the net a whopping 169 times. The Frenchman also has 90 assists to his name.

#4 Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is one of the most lethal finishers in world football.

Borussia Dortmund’s star man Erling Haaland is a force of nature, and undoubtedly one of the most clinical finishers in world football right now.

Haaland has a mind-boggling goalscoring record in his relatively young career. He is known for his dominant physical presence while also being one of the fastest strikers in the continent. Haaland recorded a speed of 36.04 km/h in a Bundesliga game recently.

The 21-year has displayed maturity far beyond his years, and exudes composure and confidence in front of goal. After his exploits at RB Salzburg, many doubted whether he could make it big in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Since his move to Borussia Dortmund in the 2020 winter transfer window, Haaland has averaged over a goal per game. In 69 appearances for the German club, the Norwegian international has tallied 70 goals and 19 assists.

Haaland scored eight goals from six appearances in his debut Champions League campaign with RB Salzburg. In 18 appearances in the competition thus far, the 21-year old has notched up 21 goals and three assists.

Edited by Bhargav