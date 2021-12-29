Ranking the 5 best forwards in Serie A this year (2021)

Italian football is known for its art of defending. But that doesn't imply that the Serie A should take a back seat when it comes to offensive play. In fact, the division has served as home to some of the finest forwards the sport has witnessed in its long and illustrious history.

It goes without saying that Serie A suffered a big loss when Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus to seal a return to Manchester United this summer. Nevertheless, the division still boasts some fantastic options when it comes to rating the finest attacking talents in world football.

These are players who have been proving their incredible class with strings of eye-catching performances in front of goal since the beginning of the year. On that note, let's quickly take a look at the five best forwards in Serie A in 2021.

#5 Duvan Zapata

Zapata has had another prolific year in Serie A

Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata has maintained his position among the finest attackers in Serie A in each of the last couple of years. The Colombian had a decent outing in the Italian top flight last season, scoring 15 times and setting up another 10 in 37 games.

He is showing no signs of slowing down this season. The 30-year-old has been a huge force to be reckoned with since the campaign kicked off, recording nine goals and five assists in 16 appearances in the division.

Zapata averages a goal every 134 minutes, with a goal ratio of 0.67 per 90 minutes in the Italian top flight.

#4 Lautaro Martinez

The Inter Milan forward is still firing on all cylinders in Serie A

Lautaro Martinez needs no introduction. The striker has been a huge force to be reckoned with in Serie A over the last couple of seasons, producing spectacular displays for Inter Milan.

He currently ranks among the most prolific forwards in the division, with a record of 11 goals and two assists to his name in 17 appearances. That includes six goals in his last six games in the division.

Lautaro Martinez looks set to better the 17 goals he bagged for Inter in Serie A last season. He needs just six goals to match that record and everything indicates he'll get there very soon.

