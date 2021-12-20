Ranking the 5 best goalkeepers in the Premier League right now based on ratings

The Premier League has almost completed half of its fixtures as we approach the end of the year. A lot has happened already in the league with top teams fighting for the title and the ongoing battle for relegation.

There have been some wonderful performances so far and truth be told, few of them have been quite unexpected. But that is the beauty of the Premier League as it continues to motivate players to give their best.

The Premier League has world-class goalkeepers

While the Premier League has seen goals coming in from left, right and center, we cannot ignore how wonderful the goalkeepers have been so far. Be it a goalkeeper with a top team or a relegation-facing team, they have shown their true quality.

Given the performances so far this season and the ratings earned, we take a look at the top goalkeepers in the Premier League right now.

Note: Minimum 15 appearances are considered. All ratings are as per WhoScored

#5 Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa - 6.8)

The Argentine goalkeeper has surely proven his worth ever since deciding to leave Arsenal and join Aston Villa in the summer of 2002. Emiliano Martinez is doing very well now that he is getting regular game-time, which he was deprived of with the Gunners.

After playing all the games for Villa last season, the former Arsenal man has been undroppable courtesy of his wonderful performances between the sticks. Emiliano Martinez has once again been very impressive this season. Despite Aston Villa being inconsistent, he has helped the club with some smart saves time and again.

He has kept five clean sheets this season in the Premier League and made 47 saves with a save success rate of 69.1%. Emiliano Martinez will play a key role for Aston Villa as the season progresses. So far with a rating of 6.8, the Argentine ranks fifth on the list.

#4 Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers - 6.84)

With the departure of Rui Patricio, Wolverhampton Wanderers had to bring in a new goalkeeper and in came Jose Sa. The Portuguese goalkeeper joined Wolves after an impressive spell with Olympiacos in Greece.

Jose Sa has continued his good form with Wolves in the Premier League. Using his smart reading and sharp reflexes, the Portuguese has come to the rescue time and again. If Wolves are to qualify for Europe this season, their man in goal has to play a massive role.

The 28-year old goalkeeper has so far kept six clean sheets in 17 Premier League matches. Interestingly, he has made 56 saves with a save success rate of 84.8%. His performance thoroughly merits a place on this list.

