Ranking the 5 best goalkeepers in the Premier League this year (2021)

No domestic league could arguably ever match Premier League standards. England's top-flight football delivers year in and year out and gifts its fans with spectacles worth remembering.

The beauty of the Premier League lies in the unpredictable nature of the tournament. Nobody is really a favorite or an underdog. While our expectations are bestowed upon the 'Big Six', the minnows of the EPL are capable of pulling an upset too.

As we approach the end of the year, we can look back at far too many incredible performances and moments. On the same note, let's take a look at the five best goalkeepers in the Premier League this year (2021).

Note: It is a near-impossible task to differentiate better from the best in a closely contested fight. The rankings have been made after considering the goalkeepers' year-round performance.

#5 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

Lloris seems to be on top of his game and is certain to be there for a long time

Under Jose Mourinho's reign, Hugo Lloris was deployed in every match that the Londoners played in. The club have been undergoing transitions and have been struggling with their form lately. However, amidst all this, Hugo Lloris keeps delivering.

In a closely contested season last year, Spurs finished seventh after a season-long battle for third and fourth place. The French goalkeeper is now 35-year-old but his reflexes don't represent his age. Lloris seems to be on top of his game and is certain to be there for a long time.

The Spurs captain ended last season with 12 clean sheets. However, with just 16 games played so far this season, he has already achieved seven clean sheets. Undoubtedly, Hugo Lloris has been one of the best goalies within the Premier League this year.

#4 Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham)

Fabianski has been instrumental in West Ham United's recent success

West Ham United have been thriving under current manager David Moyes. The ex-Manchester United gaffer has brought some serious changes within the club and the same has been reflected in their performance levels too.

When we speak about West Ham's advancements, their shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski's input cannot be overlooked. The Polish international has been instrumental in West Ham United's recent success. With 10 clean sheets and 103 saves, Lukasz Fabianski helped his team finish sixth (just two points outside of the top four) last season.

The same has earned him a contract extension ahead of the current season where he continues his brilliant form. For his consistency throughout the year, the former Arsenal man deservingly earns a place in the list of finest Premier League goalkeepers in 2021.

