Ranking the 5 best goalscoring wingers in world football right now

A successful winger in modern football requires more than just vertical sprinting and good crossing ability. Wingers now contribute more actively in attack, penetrating into the opposition box to create clear-cut chances as well as scoring a few goals themselves.

Currently, the football world is blessed with many wingers who have proved to be quite unstoppable in front of goal in the last few years. These players have scored goals galore and won multiple accolades, thanks to their prolific returns.

Most importantly, they have helped their clubs and countries win key matches and major competitions. On that note, here's a look at the top five goalscoring wingers in the game at the moment:

#5 Sadio Mane

The Senegalese continues his impressive exploits in front of goal.

Sadio Mane has been one of the finest wingers in the game since arriving at Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016. The Senegalese played a key role in the Reds' Champions League and Premier League triumphs in successive years. He is still performing at the top of his game.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Sadio Mane scores his 100th goal for Liverpool! Club legend 🙌 Sadio Mane scores his 100th goal for Liverpool! Club legend 🙌 https://t.co/CKvpLSxOIM

Featuring on the left flank of Liverpool's attack, the winger has been a huge threat to opposition defences in the Premier League this season. He ranks among the top scorers in the division at the moment, with a return of four goals in seven appearances.

Sadio Mane also had a decent outing with the Reds last season, recording 16 goals and nine assists across competitions. Having started the new campaign on the front foot, the winger is well-poised to surpass his previous season's tally this campaign.

#4 Kylian Mbappe

A decent start to the season for the French winger.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward continues to torment opposition defences with his blistering pace, electrifying dribbling skills and killer goalscoring instincts. Kylian Mbappe is well-known for his ability to step up in big games, and be the difference maker for his team, both for club and country.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

The Frenchman has been the standout performer in PSG's star-studded attacking roster so far this season. Mbappe has contributed four goals and five assists for the Parisians across the Champions League and Ligue 1, scoring or assisting every 103 minutes.

The 22-year-old was among the most prolific wingers in Europe last season, registering a whopping 42 goals and 11 assists across competitions. However, it's worth noting that Mbappe has been deployed at center this term to accommodate Lionel Messi in the PSG attack.

