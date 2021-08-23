Ranking the 5 greatest wingers of all time

One of the most important players on any team are the wingers.

That's because they ought to be creative, explosive, pacy, have a good technical understanding of the game, and possess an eye for goal too.

It's not easy to have so many qualities in one player, which is why those who do become a vital cog in the wheel of their respective sides.

Football's history is packed to the rafters with stellar wingers, but who are the greatest of all time? While it's not an easy debate to solve, these 5 players make a strong case. On that note, here is a look at

5 of the best wingers to have played the sport

#5 Ronaldinho

There has not been, and perhaps will never be, a better trickster than Ronaldinho

There haven't been many footballers who've mesmerized fans with the ball at their feet quite like Ronaldinho, who is still the greatest trickster of all time.

In his heyday, the iconic Brazilian wiped the floor with rival defenses with his barely believable feints, tricks, no-look passes, and overhead kicks.

Being a winger, there was of course more to his game as he scored 300 career goals for club and country and assisted close to another 200, whilst lifting numerous trophies.

Ronaldinho at Barcelona was pure magic 🪄pic.twitter.com/DqD6SqSIYq — Goal (@goal) August 19, 2021

His most notable accomplishments include playing a key role in Brazil's 2002 World Cup triumph and guiding Barcelona to their first European title of the UEFA Champions League era in 2005.

Unfortunately, like some of his legendary compatriots, Ronaldinho's career too fizzled out in the latter stages due to health issues and loss of speed. However, he remains a revered figure in the sport.

#4 George Best

Best is widely considered the greatest player never to have played at the World Cup

Another true legend of the game and among the finest footballers of all time, George Best received plaudits for his playing style as he combined pace, skill, feints, goalscoring prowess, and an ability to ghost past defenders.

There was nothing he couldn't do with the ball. In fact, he was a master of it. The winger's impish and cheeky skills left fans bewitched and his opponents bewildered.

👇 Here editor @jac_talbot takes you through some of the best goals George Best scored in his wonderful career. — SPORF (@Sporf) August 20, 2021

Best won only five trophies in his career, all coming with Manchester United, but he won several individual honors. He was also ranked at number eight in world soccer's list of best players of the 20th century.

Despite his accomplishments, the winger, from Belfast, was unfortunately met with a tragic end to his career, having struggled with alcohol addiction for most of his adult life. It eventually caused an early death, when he was only 59.

