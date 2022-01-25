Ranking the 5 best January signings at Arsenal in recent history

In a few days' time, the January transfer window will close and Arsenal are said to be stepping up in the pursuit of their targets. The Gunners are marred by injuries and are also worried about expiring contracts in their ranks.

There have been some outgoings in this window but they have left it very late to bring players on board. Mikel Arteta only wants players who can contribute to taking the team a notch higher before the end of the season.

Arsenal have made some impactful signings in the winter transfer window

The Gunners have been finishing outside the Premier League top-four for the last four seasons and that has only made it more difficult for them to attract players. However, there was a time when they were competing in the Champions League and an attractive proposition for any player.

Fans remain hopeful that the north London club will do some good business before the deadline. As they work on getting those deals confirmed, we take a look at when Arsenal did some of the best business in January. Here are the five best signings the Gunners made in the winter transfer window.

#5 Emmanuel Eboue

North London Derby - Carling (Carabao) Cup 3rd Round

Arsenal have attracted some of the most talented European talents to the club and Emmanuel Eboue will struggle to make that list. He was definitely not a standout player, technique-wise. However, n his time at the club, Eboue was a really hard-working player.

There was a lot of color to the Ivorian's personality and there were hardly any dull moments with him on the pitch. Eboue had his rough moments as an Arsenal player and was booed off the pitch a couple of times for poor performances. However, he stayed positive and continued with grit and commitment.

Arsenal @Arsenal



#YouveOnlyComeToSeeEboue



#AFCLegends #CCM2018 In case you missed it earlier, what a run from Emmanuel Eboue! In case you missed it earlier, what a run from Emmanuel Eboue! 😱#YouveOnlyComeToSeeEboue 🎶#AFCLegends #CCM2018 https://t.co/2DfTRPVEpO

The right-back was signed for a cheap price of €2.20 million and went on to become a value for money signing. During his seven years with the club, he made 215 appearances for the Gunners and challenged Lauren for the right-back spot.

EndaStory @EndaStoryFM



Throwback to the 2010 World Cup when Emmanuel Eboué pretended to understand North Korea’s tactics. Throwback to the 2010 World Cup when Emmanuel Eboué pretended to understand North Korea’s tactics.😅😂😅😂 https://t.co/I5k0A2QPUg

Eboue was a regular in the 2005-06 starting XI that reached the final of the Champions League. Even though he was signed for a cheap fee, Arsene Wenger managed to make a slight profit by selling Eboue for €3.50 million.

#4 Emmanuel Adebayor

Adebayor captured in a Premier League game.

A name that many fans do not want to remember fondly. Emmanuel Adebayor created one of the most controversial moments in Premier League history after he left the Gunners. While playing for Manchester City, Adebayor rushed the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the Arsenal fans after scoring against the Gunners.

Putting hat sour experience aside, Adebayor did not do much wrong in his time with the north London club. In his 144 appearances, the striker found the back of the net 62 times and provided 24 assists in all competitions. Adebayor's athleticism and appetite for goals was appreciated by fans during his career at Arsenal.

The departure of Thierry Henry was a huge blow to Arsenal's hopes of challenging for silverware. The Togo international eased that transition period and did his best to fill the void left by Henry. His reputation as a Gunner stands tarnished due to his own actions. By joining Tottenham Hotspur first on loan and then permanently, he became their biggest villain.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ritwik Kumar