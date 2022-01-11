Ranking the 5 best January signings in Liverpool history

Liverpool have been pretty quiet in the last few transfer windows. With no potential signings or departures, this January is set to be a dull month for Liverpool in terms of transfers.

However, the Premier League giants have made plenty of big-money moves during the Premier League era. Thanks to Michael Edwards, Liverpool have been shrewd in the transfer market.

Betin @BetinKenya ON THIS JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW: In 2013, Liverpool signed Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge from Inter and Chelsea respectively.



Both have departed from Liverpool the same transfer window. 🤔 ON THIS JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW: In 2013, Liverpool signed Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge from Inter and Chelsea respectively. Both have departed from Liverpool the same transfer window. 🤔 https://t.co/O5qoWDVRjK

Although the January transfer window is supposed to be one without much activity, the same does not apply to Liverpool. Over the years, the Merseyside club have made several key signings in the winter transfer window.

Many of these players have gone on to become key players. On that note, here are the five greatest Liverpool players who were purchased in the month of January.

#5 Alvaro Arbeloa

Chelsea vs Liverpool - Premier League

Alvaro Arbeloa will be remembered for his time at Real Madrid, but he was a great right-back during his stint with Liverpool. The Spaniard’s move to Anfield in January 2007 happened between spells at Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid.

Arbeloa was signed as a backup for Steve Finnan, an accomplished right-sided full-back. In his first season with Liverpool, Arbeloa got a taste of the Champions League final as he came on for Finnan just before full time.

Squawka Football @Squawka Alvaro Arbeloa & Rafa Benitez were involved in the biggest wins in Champions League history.



Liverpool 8-0 Besiktas

Real Madrid 8-0 Malmo Alvaro Arbeloa & Rafa Benitez were involved in the biggest wins in Champions League history.Liverpool 8-0 BesiktasReal Madrid 8-0 Malmo

He went on to win the Champions League with Real Madrid a few times, but Liverpool gave him the platform to showcase his talent on a continental level. He played 98 times for Liverpool, and was well worth the £3.51 million transfer fee.

#4 Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool vs Everton - Premier League

Daniel Sturridge was signed from Chelsea in the 2013 January transfer window. The striker didn’t take much time to settle, as he enjoyed an excellent end to the Premier League season. At £14.4 million, the Englishman was a considerable bargain.

Sturridge had proved himself in the absence of Luis Suarez, who was serving a ban. However, once the Uruguayan was back, Sturridge’s performances only improved. The duo formed a lethal partnership in the 2013-14 season that saw Liverpool finish second in the Premier League.

LFC Stats @LFCData



Liverpool 14/15: 52 goals.



We need to buy goals this summer. Suarez and Sturridge 13/14: 52 goals.Liverpool 14/15: 52 goals.We need to buy goals this summer. #LFC http://t.co/ztLCw8mYFj Suarez and Sturridge 13/14: 52 goals. Liverpool 14/15: 52 goals. We need to buy goals this summer. #LFC http://t.co/ztLCw8mYFj

The striker scored 22 goals that season, and was at the peak of his powers. After Suarez’s departure, Sturridge’s form also started to dip. Overall, the former Liverpool number 15 scored 68 goals in 161 appearances.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav