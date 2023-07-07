Ranking the 5 best left-footed forwards in world football right now

Left-footed forwards bring a unique flair and advantage to their sides in football. With most footballers being right-footed, a left-footed forward's style of play will often catch opponents off guard as they can execute shots or passes from unusual angles.

Left-footed forwards are usually deployed as inside forwards on the right flank and they cut in from the wing to create chances or find the back of the net themselves. Their presence adds dynamism and diversity to their side's attacking options making them a valuable asset in the final third.

Some of the greatest footballers of all time, like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, have been left-footed forwards. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best left-footed forwards in world football right now.

#5 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

England North Macedonia Euro 2024 Soccer

Bukayo Saka is a man on a mission these days and he has established himself as one of the finest forwards on the planet over the last couple of years. He is a joy to watch on the football field thanks to his pace, agility and close control. Saka is a top dribbler who can navigate effortlessly through tight spaces.

The left-footed attacker has a low centre of gravity enables him to execute sharp turns and leave opponents stranded. Saka is as capable of whipping crosses into the box after bolting to the byline as he is of cutting in to create goalscoring opportunities or go for glory himself.

The Englishman scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal in the 2022-23 season.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool (cred: The Times)

Mohamed Salah is considered one of the finest attackers the Premier League has ever seen. The Egyptian icon has been instrumental in Liverpool's successes in recent years and has arguably been their best player under Jurgen Klopp.

Salah's blistering pace, excellent dribbling skills and incredible shooting ability have made him a nightmare to defend against. Despite Liverpool enduring a difficult time in the 2022-23 season, Salah still stacked up extremely good numbers.

Salah scored 30 goals and provided 16 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders this past term. He is one of the best left-footed attackers of the modern era.

#3 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

France Greece Euro 2024 Soccer

Antoine Griezmann is one of the best forwards of his generation. After a bit of an underwhelming stint at Barcelona, the Frenchman was re-signed by Atletico on a permanent basis last term.

Technically proficient and blessed with a great understanding of the game, Griezmann is one of the most well-rounded attackers on the planet. He has regained his mojo since returning to Atletico Madrid and was arguably their best player in the 2022-23 season.

In 48 appearances in all competitions for the Rojiblancos last term, the 32-year-old scored 16 goals and provided 19 assists.

#2 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Argentina Rodriguez Farewell

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. The seven-time Ballon d'Or is one of the most decorated players in the history of the beautiful game and had a thoroughly rewarding 2022-23 season.

Halfway through the campaign, he fired Argentina to World Cup glory and walked away with the Golden Ball awarded to the best player at the tournament. Messi was also in scintillating form for Paris Saint-Germain and was one of their best players as they won the Ligue 1 title.

Messi scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for PSG in the 2022-23 season. He has now copped a move to MLS side Inter Miami and is set to make his debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Turkey Soccer Champions League Final

Erling Haaland took the Premier League by storm in the 2022-23 season after joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer. Despite just being 22 years old, Haaland has already established himself as the best striker on the planet.

Incredibly athletic and sharp with his movement and finishing, Haaland was in irrepressible goalscoring form for City last term. He was scoring goals for fun and was critical to City's continental treble triumph.

Haaland scored a whopping 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances across all competitions for City in the 2022-23 season.

Squawka @Squawka Five players were directly involved in 30+ non-penalty league goals in Europe's top seven divisions in 2022/23:



