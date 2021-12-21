Ranking the 5 best Liverpool players so far this season (2021-22)

It has been a solid season for Liverpool, both in the Premier League and the Champions League. Any Kopite will tell you that their club could win one of the two titles this campaign, and it wouldn't be a dramatic prophecy.

The Reds continued their fine form against Newcastle on Thursday. They took all three points to consolidate their position in the Premier League title race. While their match against Tottenham ended in a stalemate, Jurgen Klopp's men remain firmly in second place, three points adrift of holders Manchester City. In Europe, they have taken 18 points from a possible 18.

Jurgen Klopp has made Liverpool a formidable club, with the club only dipping as low as fourth in the Premier League in the last half-decade. Having won the league title in 2019-20, Liverpool are clear title challengers on any given day. Their world-class players - alongside Klopp's gegenpressing tactics - make the Reds a force to be reckoned with.

While taking a look at their world-class stars this year, an honourable mention goes to Divock Origi. His low number of appearances (just four starts) won't put him at par with other first-team stars at Liverpool.

However, he has arguably become a legend in his own right. Known for popping up when his team desperately needs a goal, Origi has scored two league goals this campaign in three substitute appearances.

Without further ado, here's a look at Liverpool's five best players so far this season:

#5 Virgil van Dijk | Liverpool defender

Much of Liverpool's success have come because of their world-class defence, and the key leader of their backline is former Celtic man Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman has played 16 of 18 Premier League games this season, aiding the team's cause with a goal and an assist. He has played three of six games in the 2021-22 Champions League.

Last season, Van Dijk struggled with injuries that required surgery and kept him out of contention for large swathes of the season. In his absence, Klopp's team finished third, conceding a staggering 42 goals. This season, though, in 18 games, the side has conceded just 15 goals, thanks largely to the presence of the towering Dutchman.

#4 Sadio Mane | Liverpool forward

Arguably one of the most enigmatic attackers in the world, Sadio Mane has been explosive in the final third for Liverpool this season. He may not have emulated the exploits of his teammate Mohamed Salah. However, the Senegalese international has been in great form nonetheless.

Mane has played in all 18 Premier League games for the Reds this season, scoring seven goals and assisting once. He has also shown up for the side in all their six Champions League outings, scoring twice.

Mane started the season strong, scoring six goals in Liverpool's first ten games. More recently, he has found the net less consistently, though. Since Liverpool's 4-0 rout of Arsenal at Anfield in late November, Mane hasn't scored. Jurgen Klopp will hope that his left-wing ace finds his form again as the new year comes around.

