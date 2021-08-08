Ranking the 5 best Liverpool players in Premier League history

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in Europe and in the Premier League. The English club, founded in 1892, are one of the most decorated clubs in the world. They have won over 60 trophies, including 19 league and six Champions League titles.

Since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, Liverpool have been an ever-present in the competition. Although the side only lifted their first Premier League title last year, the Merseyside club have always been one of the best sides in the competition.

Liverpool have fielded many fine players during the Premier League era, some of whom have lit up the competition. These players have had varying levels of success at the club. However, all of them contributed in one form or the other to help create some of the best moments the Anfield faithful have ever seen.

If you could bring back only ONE former #LFC player in their prime and add them to our current squad, who would it be? 👇 — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) July 31, 2021

On that note, let's take a look at five of the best Liverpool players in the Premier League era.

#5 Virgil van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool in January 2018 on a world-record fee for a defender. The Merseyside club paid £75 million to Southampton for the Dutch defender's services.

After his arrival, van Dijk quickly transformed an often unreliable Liverpool defence. Despite joining the side midseason, he helped Liverpool to the Champions League final, which Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid. However, Van Dijk's impact on the side was unquestionable, as he was included in the UEFA squad of the season that campaign.

Virgil Van Dijk since signing for Liverpool in 2017/18:



🏆 Premier League

🏆 Champions League

🏆 UEFA Super Cup

🏆 Club World Cup

🏆 UEFA Men's Player of the Year

🏆 PFA Players' Player of the Year

🏆 Premier League Player of the Season



Happy 30th birthday, @VirgilvDijk pic.twitter.com/lBb9Pe8YL6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 8, 2021

Van Dijk helped Liverpool to another Champions League final the next season, this time against Tottenham Hotspur. Liverpool won 2-0, with van Dijk being voted the Man of the Match. In the Premier League, Liverpool finished just one point behind eventual winners Manchester City. The Reds also conceded the fewest goals in the league that campaign, and Virgil van Dijk was voted the PFA Player of the Year.

In his third season, Van Dijk helped Liverpool win their first-ever Premier League title. The Reds also lifted the Super Cup and the Club World Cup that season. This time, Van Dijk would be voted for the Ballon d'Or running, where he finished second behind Lionel Messi. He also finished runner-up in the running for The Best FIFA Men's Player award.

#4 Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler should be perhaps higher up this list, as he is Liverpool's all-time top goalscorer in Premier League history. Making his debut at the age of 18, Fowler quickly showed the stuff he was made up of as he endeared himself to the Liverpool faithful.

Fowler scored 18 goals in his debut season at Liverpool, just one behind the club legend Ian Rush, who was the top scorer. The youngster's goalscoring prowess was outstanding, to say the least, as he went on to hit the 30-goal mark in all competitions for three consecutive seasons.

Injuries, though, hampered Fowler's progress at Liverpool. Nevertheless, the striker managed another 55 goals in four-and-a-half seasons at the club before leaving in 2001.

During his stint at Liverpool, Fowler scored 183 goals for the club, with 128 of them coming in the Premier League. Fowler never managed to win the league title at Liverpool, but won the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav