Ranking the 5 best managers of the 21st century

Managers in football play a pivotal role in the success of any team. They are responsible for shaping the team's style of play, tactics and overall strategy.

A manager's ability to effectively communicate their vision, motivate players and make crucial decisions during matches can make a significant difference in a team's performance. They are tasked with selecting the starting lineup, making substitutions and adjusting tactics based on the flow of the game.

A skilled manager understands the strengths and weaknesses of their players and maximizes their potential, fostering a cohesive and winning team dynamic.

Their influence extends beyond the pitch as they manage egos, handle media pressure and maintain harmony within the squad. There have been plenty of great managers in the 21st century.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five greatest managers of the 21st century.

#5 Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

Zinedine Zidane, the former French footballer turned coach, has made a remarkable impact in the managerial realm. Known for his elegance and skill as a player, Zidane seamlessly transitioned into coaching and achieved massive success with Real Madrid.

During his tenure as the manager of the club, Zidane led Real Madrid to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018, a feat unprecedented in the modern era of the competition.

He also secured several domestic trophies, including two La Liga titles and two FIFA Club World Cups. Zidane's calm demeanour, tactical acumen and ability to manage a star-studded squad showcased his exceptional leadership qualities.

His achievements highlight his mastery in maintaining a winning culture and instilling belief within the team. Zidane's success as a manager further solidifies his status as one of the most influential figures in football, both as a player and as a coach.

#4 Carlo Ancelotti

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Carlo Ancelotti, the revered Italian tactician, has left a lasting impression on the footballing landscape with his astute managerial prowess in the 21st century. His composed demeanour on the touchline is a reflection of his meticulous approach to coaching.

Ancelotti's achievements span across Europe's most prestigious leagues, steering the likes of AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to glory. His résumé gleams with domestic league titles galore, but it is in the UEFA Champions League where Ancelotti truly shines.

With a record four triumphs in Europe's premier club competition, his name is forever etched alongside the greatest managers of all time.

#3 Sir Alex Ferguson

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary Scottish manager, was the epitome of footballing success throughout the 21st century. A towering figure with an unmistakable aura, Ferguson's reign at Manchester United saw him build a dynasty that stood unyielding against the ebbs and flows of time.

With an unrelenting desire for excellence, Ferguson masterminded an unrivalled era of dominance, clinching an astonishing 13 Premier League titles, seven of which have come in the 21st century. In doing so, he secured his status as the most decorated coach in English football history.

But his feats weren't confined to domestic triumphs alone. Ferguson etched his name in the annals of footballing folklore by leading Manchester United to two unforgettable UEFA Champions League triumphs in 1999 and 2008.

His unique blend of tactical astuteness, man-management prowess and unwavering belief in his players made him an alchemist capable of transforming talented individuals into an indomitable collective force.

#2 Jose Mourinho

AS Roma Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Europa League Final 2022/23

Jose Mourinho, the enigmatic Portuguese tactician, has left an indelible mark on the footballing landscape with his unique blend of charisma, tactical acumen and silverware-laden success in the 21st century.

With unwavering self-belief and an unapologetic swagger, Mourinho has orchestrated triumphs across Europe's top leagues.

From his early breakthrough with Porto, where he led the underdogs to a remarkable UEFA Champions League victory, to his illustrious spells at Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, Mourinho has consistently delivered domestic league titles and cup triumphs.

The current AS Roma manager's ability to forge a winning mentality within his squads is matched only by his tactical ingenuity and an acute sense of game psychology. Mourinho's teams have been characterized by their solidity, organization and a relentless drive to win at all costs.

Mourinho won league titles with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. Guiding the Nerazzurri to a historic continental treble against all odds in the 2009-10 season is arguably his biggest achievement.

By leading AS Roma to the Europa Conference League title last season, he became the only manager to win all three European competitions.

Squawka @Squawka José Mourinho has won a trophy at every club he's managed for at least 50 games, except one:⁠

⁠

8 - Chelsea (321 games)⁠

6 - Porto (127 games)⁠⁠

⁠5 - Inter (108 games)⁠

3 - Real Madrid (178 games)

3 - Man Utd (144 games)⁠

⁠1 - Roma (107 games)⁠⁠

0 - Spurs (86 games)⁠ José Mourinho has won a trophy at every club he's managed for at least 50 games, except one:⁠⁠8 - Chelsea (321 games)⁠6 - Porto (127 games)⁠⁠⁠5 - Inter (108 games)⁠3 - Real Madrid (178 games)3 - Man Utd (144 games)⁠⁠1 - Roma (107 games)⁠⁠0 - Spurs (86 games)⁠ https://t.co/p2yIQpvyZK

#1 Pep Guardiola

Brentford FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Pep Guardiola is a visionary who has forged an illustrious managerial career defined by his firm commitment to beautiful, possession-based football. Known for his innovative tactics and relentless pursuit of perfection, Guardiola has revolutionized the game.

His tenure at Barcelona from 2008 to 2012 stands as a pinnacle of success, with an unprecedented treble in his debut season and multiple domestic and European titles.

Guardiola's success continued at Bayern Munich, where he three league titles and domestic cups, showcasing his ability to adapt his style to different leagues and cultures.

Since his arrival at Manchester City, Guardiola has overseen a period of unprecedented dominance, clinching multiple Premier League titles and domestic cups, setting new standards for fluid attacking football.

Guardiola has led City to five Premier League titles in the last six seasons and currently only two wins separate him from winning his second continental treble as a coach.

Poll : 0 votes